RCD Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid preview, where to watch, kickoff details and more | LaLiga 2019/2020

Atletico would seek to get back to winning ways against Real Mallorca

Real Mallorca and Atletico Madrid would clash in a midweek matchday 6 fixture at the Estadio Iberostar, with the result having significant consequences on the table.

Both teams would be looking to get back to winning ways, with Mallorca having lost their matchday 5 fixture away to Getafe, while Atletico Madrid could only post a disappointing goalless draw with Celta Vigo at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Given the difference in quality between the two teams, they each have markedly different objectives, with Diego Simeone's men aiming to be crowned league champions come the end of the campaign, while Vicente Moreno's side have their sights set much lower.

Indeed, the hosts only gained promotion to the top flight at the end of last season, after winning the playoff elimination game against Deportivo by an aggregate score of 5-0. But it has been a tough return to life at the top for ‎Los Bermellones, as they have picked up just one win from their opening five games, suffering three defeats to sit 17th on the table.

By their standards, Atletico have not fared too well either. Though they have picked up 10 points and are just one point behind leaders Athletic Bilbao, Los Rojiblancos have scored just five goals from five matches, and are winless in three matches in all competitions.

In light of this, Diego Simeone's men would be hoping to get back to winning ways with a victory against Real Mallorca.

Kickoff details

Date - Wednesday, 25 September, 2019

Time - 5:00pm CET (local time), 4:00 pm (GMT), 6:00 pm (WAT), 10:30 pm (IST)

Venue - Estadio Iberostar

Head-To-Head record

Total matches played - 28

RCD Mallorca wins - 9

Draws - 9

Atletico Madrid wins - 10

As can be seen, both teams have almost identical head-to-head records, with their most recent fixtures against one another coming in the 2012/2013 season where they played out two stalemates.

Players to watch

RCD Mallorca - Ante Budimir

Budimir scored a brace in his last fixture for Mallorca

Ante Budimir arrived at Mallorca in January 2018 on loan from Crotone, and he played a starring role in helping the club gain promotion back to LaLiga, scoring five goals during the regular season, as well as one during the playoffs.

For his efforts, his stay was made permanent, and the 28-year-old has continued from where he left off and scored a brace in the 4-2 defeat to Getafe over the weekend.

This would see him head into the clash against Atletico Madrid wit confidence, although coming up against LaLiga's best defence for the last five years is no mean feat.

Atletico Madrid - Joao Felix

Club Atletico de Madrid v RC Celta de Vigo - La Liga

Having arrived as the club's most expensive player of all time, a lot of responsibility was placed on the 19-year-old shoulder of Joao Felix to replace Antoine Griezmann, and the Portuguese international has had mixed fortunes till date.

While he might have shown flashes of his brilliance, overall, the former Benfica man has not exactly set the league on fire and has just the one goal scored in the 3-2 win over Eibar to show from his five LaLiga appearances till date.

Felix would, however, fancy his chances of adding to his tally when he comes up against a Mallorca defence that has conceded eight goals from just five matches so far.

Betting odds

RCD Mallorca win - 6.30

Draw - 3.55

Atletico Madrid - 1.64

Bookmaker - Bet9ja