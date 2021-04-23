Reading vs Swansea City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Free-falling Reading will host fourth-placed Swansea City with the hope of securing a playoff position at the end of the season.

With their latest stalemate against lowly Luton Town, Reading are six points off the playoff slot with three games remaining in the season. They will hope that either Brentford or Barnsley slip up to let them into the playoffs.

Their rivals have secured a playoff position following Reading's recent result. However, they will be looking to get back to winning ways following a 1-0 defeat against QPR mid-week.

Reading vs Swansea City Town Head-To-Head

This fixture overwhelmingly favors the visitors who are unbeaten in this clash in their last eight outings. Swansea City have won the tie five times with three ending in draws.

Recent form in the EFL Championship favors the visitors. Swansea City have picked up seven points in their last five encounters, three more than their rivals.

Reading Form Guide: D-L-W-L-L

Swansea City form guide: L-W-W-L-D

Reading vs Swansea Team News

Reading

Lucas Joao is Reading's only notable injury concern with a dislocated shoulder.

Injured: Lucas Joao

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Swansea City

Tivonge Rushesha suffered an ACL injury and has been ruled out for the season.

In-form striker Andre Ayew became the latest casualty after he had to be taken off the pitch in the game against Wycombe with a hamstring issue.

Injured: Tivonge Rushesha and Andre Ayew

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Reading vs Swansea City Predicted XI

Reading (4-2-3-1): Rafael Cabral; Andy Yiadom, Liam Moore, Thomas Holmes, Omar Richards; Andy Rinomhota, Josh Laurent; Yakou Meite, Michael Olise, Ovie Ejaria; George Puscas.

Swansea City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Freddie Woodman; Kyle Naughton, Ryan Bennett, Marc Guehi, Ryan Manning; Jay Fulton, Matt Grimes, Conor Hourihane; Korey Smith, Wayne Routledge, Jamal Lowe.

Reading vs Swansea Prediction

While the two teams are fairly evenly matched given their league standings, the visitors have a stranglehold on this fixture. Reading find themselves in a must-win situation if they hope to secure a playoff spot. Any result apart from a win in this fixture will destroy Reading's hopes of playing in the Premier League next season.

Swansea City's hopes of automatic promotion are over following their defeat to QPR but they will still play for pride with three fixtures remaining in the season.

Swansea are odds-on favorites to win this tie.

Prediction: Reading 1-3 Swansea City