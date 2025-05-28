Real Betis 1-4 Chelsea: Player ratings as Blues make incredible second-half comeback to win Conference League | 2025 UEFA Conference League final 

Chelsea fought back from going a goal down to beat Real Betis 4-1 and win the 2024-25 UEFA Conference League on Wednesday, May 28. With that, the Blues became the first side to lift all three major European titles, having previously won the Champions League and Europa League.

Abde Ezzalzouli fired Real Betis in front in the ninth minute as the Spanish side capitalized on a mistake from Malo Gusto. The early goal spurned Betis on as they maintained their dominion over Chelsea for the remainder of the half.

However, Enzo Maresca's side returned from the break looking stronger and livelier. They reaped their reward in the 65th minute as Enzo Fernandez equalized with a delicate header. Nicolas Jackson made it 2-1 just five minutes later as Betis lost control of the game.

Jadon Sancho came off the bench to add a third goal with just seven minutes of normal times remaining, before Moises Caicedo made it 4-1 in stoppage-time.

Here are the Chelsea player ratings:

Filip Jorgensen - 6

He stood no chance against Ezzalzouli's strike early on, but didn't face any real threat from Betis thereafter.

Malo Gusto - 4

A horrendous mistake from Gusto proved costly for Chelsea in the first half. Betis pounced on a sloppy pass from the Frenchman after he had inverted into midfield. The ball found its way to Isco, who set up Ezzalzouli for the opener.

Gusto was replaced at half-time by Reece James, which wasn't surprising given he failed to complete a tackle or long ball in the first half. He was also dribbled past more than any player in the opening half.

Trevoh Chalobah - 7

A good display of passing range to help the Blues retain momentum in the match and even looked to get his side forward with a few long balls.

Benoit Badiashile - 6.5

The Frenchman showed great positional awareness and was always up to the task. He left with two clearances and blocks each, while also winning two ground duels.

Marc Cucurella - 7

Marc Cucurella caused plenty of problems for Real Betis on the flank and kept Manchester United loanee Antony quiet.

Moises Caicedo - 8

A battering ram in midfield for Chelsea, Caicedo played a key role in regaining possession while also reading the game brilliantly to make a few key interceptions. His most important contribution was, perhaps, scoring their fourth of the night to put the icing on the cake.

Enzo Fernandez - 9

Fernandez displayed his full potential on Wednesday night. The Argentine midfielder scored the equalizer in the 65th minute and then set-up Caicedo for their fourth in stoppage time.

Pedro Neto - 7

A live-wire in the attack for Chelsea, Neto created three chances while also laying three crosses. He sought to impede Betis' movements and entered into seven ground duels, winning three.

Cole Palmer - 8.5

The Chelsea star stepped up to the plate in his biggest night yet, assisting their first two goals in a supreme display of creativity.

Noni Madueke - 7

Sloppy on the ball, but made up for that with his exceptional vision and creativity on the night. He was a thorn in Betis' side with five ground duels won.

Nicolas Jackson - 8

A confident strike in the 70th minute turned the match on its head as Chelsea led for the first time in the game. He kept biting at the heels of Betis' defenders and looked strong in the air.

Substitutes

Jadon Sancho - 8.5

The England international added a third goal late on to consolidate Chelsea's win.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall - 7.5

He set up Sancho for their goal in the 83rd minute.

Reece James - 6.5

A strong second-half display with all that running and link-ups.

Levi Colwill - 5

Minimal showing as he couldn't get on the ball enough and didn't offer a lot off the ball either.

Marc Guiu - N/A

He came on for the last few minutes to see the game off.

