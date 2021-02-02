Real Betis vs Athletic Bilbao prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa del Rey 2020-21

The Copa del Rey is back in action this week with a set of intriguing quarter-final fixtures as Athletic Bilbao lock horns with Real Betis at the Benito Villamarin Stadium on Thursday. Both teams have had their moments this season and will want to win this game.

Real Betis are currently in seventh place in the La Liga standings and have exceeded expectations this season. The Andalusians edged Osasuna to a 1-0 victory over the weekend and will be up against a stern challenge on Thursday.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, experienced a slow start to their campaign but have become a resurgent force under Marcelino. The Basque giants have already won the Spanish Super Cup this season and will be keen on adding to their trophy count in the coming weeks.

Real Betis vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head

Athletic Bilbao have a good historical record against Real Betis and have won 17 games out of a total of 40 matches played between the two teams. Real Betis have managed only 11 victories against Athletic Bilbao and need to take it up a notch in this game.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in November last year and ended in an emphatic 4-0 victory for Athletic Bilbao. Iker Muniain was at his influential best on the day and will want to make his mark on this match.

Real Betis form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Athletic Bilbao form guide: L-W-W-W-W

Real Betis vs Athletic Bilbao Team News

Diego Lainez is unavailable for this game

Real Betis

Diego Lainez has tested positive for the coronavirus and will have to be excluded from the squad for this game. Dani Martin, Victor Camarasa, and Claudio Bravo are also injured and have been ruled out of the game against Athletic Bilbao.

Injured: Dani Martin, Victor Camarasa, Claudio Bravo, Diego Lainez

Doubtful: Guido Rodriguez, Marc Bartra

Suspended: None

Athletic Bilbao have an impressive squad

Athletic Bilbao

Peru Nolaskoain is currently injured and will not be able to play a part against Real Betis this week. Mikel Balenziaga is also carrying a knock and might not be able to feature in this game.

Injured: Peru Nolaskoain

Doubtful: Mikel Balenziaga

Suspended: None

Real Betis vs Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI

Real Betis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joel Robles; Juan Miranda, Victor Ruiz, Aissa Mandi, Martin Montoya; William Carvalho, Sergio Canales; Cristian Tello, Nabil Fekir, Joaquin; Loren Moron

Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Unai Simon; Yuri Berchiche, Inigo Martinez, Unai Nunez, Ander Capa; Dani Garcia, Unai Vencedor; Inaki Williams, Iker Muniain, Alex Berenguer; Asier Villalibre

Real Betis vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have been a force to reckon with under Marcelino and have a point to prove going into this game. Real Betis are generally comfortable in possession and the Basque giants are likely to set up on the counter.

With Iker Muniain and Inaki Williams in their ranks, Athletic Bilbao can be lethal in the final third. Real Betis have enjoyed a good season so far but are unlikely to win this game.

Prediction: Real Betis 1-2 Athletic Bilbao

