Real Betis vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

The UEFA Europa League returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Real Betis take on Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday. Both teams have impressive players at their disposal and will want to win this game.

Bayer Leverkusen have largely exceeded expectations this season and are in third place in the Bundesliga standings. The German side was stunned by Bayern Munich over the weekend, however, and will need to bounce back in this match.

Real Betis, on the other hand, have punched above their weight over the past year and will be confident ahead of this match. The Andalusian giants have won both their games in the Europa League and could potentially move to the top of their group this week.

Real Betis vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head

Bayer Leverkusen have never played an official fixture against Real Betis and will need to step up in this fixture. The German outfit can pack a punch on its day but will need to recover from a poor result over the weekend.

Real Betis have grown in stature under Manuel Pellegrini but will have their work cut out for them this week. Both teams have intriguing styles of play and will need to adapt to a formidable opponent on Thursday.

Real Betis form guide: W-L-W-W-W

Bayer Leverkusen form guide: L-W-W-W-W

Real Betis vs Bayer Leverkusen Team News

Real Betis need to win this game

Real Betis

Youssouf Sabaly is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of this fixture. Victor Ruiz is carrying a knock at the moment and might not be able to feature in this game.

Injured: Youssouf Sabaly

Doubtful: Victor Ruiz

Suspended: None

Bayer Leverkusen have a strong squad

Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen have several injuries to account for going into this match with Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Julian Baumgartlinger, Exequiel Palacios, and Charles Aranguiz currently ruled out of this game.

Injured: Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Julian Baumgartlinger, Exequiel Palacios, Charles Aranguiz

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Betis vs Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI

Real Betis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rui Silva; Juan Miranda, German Pezzella, Marc Bartra, Marc Montoya; Andres Guardado, Sergio Canales; Nabil Fekir, Juanmi, Joaquin; Borja Iglesias

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukas Hradecky; Daley Sinkgraven, Edmund Tapsoba, Jonathan Tah, Jeremie Frimpong; Kerem Demirbay, Robert Andrich; Florian Wirtz, Moussa Diaby, Amine Adli; Lucas Alario

Real Betis vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Real Betis have shown tremendous improvement in recent years and will be intent on making their mark in Europe this year. The Andalusian giants can pack a punch on their day and will want to prove a point this week.

Bayer Leverkusen were dismal over the weekend and cannot afford a similar performance in this fixture. Both teams have been impressive this season and are likely to play out a draw on Thursday.

Prediction: Real Betis 2-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi