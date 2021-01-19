Real Betis vs Celta Vigo prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Real Betis are back in action in La Liga this week as they take on Celta Vigo in an important encounter at the Benito Villamarin on Wednesday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to get their season back on track in this game.

Celta Vigo are currently in eighth place in the La Liga standings and have only shown glimpses of their potential in recent weeks. The Galician giants were thrashed by Villarreal in their previous match and need to bounce back in this game.

Real Betis are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have plenty of work to do to revive their fortunes. The Andalusians edged SD Huesca to a 2-0 victory last weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Real Betis vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head

Real Betis have a slight edge over Celta Vigo as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 11 games out of a total of 32 matches between the two sides. Celta Vigo have managed nine victories against Real Betis and will want to cut the deficit this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams last year ended in hard-fought 1-1 draw. Nolito and Sergio Canales were excellent on the day and will play important roles in this game.

Real Betis form guide in La Liga: W-D-L-W-L

Celta Vigo form guide in La Liga: L-L-W-D-W

Real Betis vs Celta Vigo Team News

Real Betis have a depleted squad

Real Betis

Real Betis have a long list of injuries to account for and will have to do without Victor Camarasa and Dani Martin in this game. Paul Akouokou was sent off against SD Huesca last weekend and is suspended for this match.

Injured: Victor Camarasa, Dani Martin

Doubtful: Marc Bartra

Suspended: Paul Akouokou

Iago Aspas is currently injured

Celta Vigo

Celta Vigo have also been hit with a few injuries and will be unable to avail the services of Sergio Alvarez, David Junca, and the talismanic Iago Aspas in this game. Santi Mina and Brais Mendez are likely to lead the line for Celta Vigo against Real Betis this week.

Injured: Sergio Alvarez, Brais Mendez, Iago Aspas

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Betis vs Celta Vigo Predicted XI

Real Betis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Claudio Bravo; Juan Miranda, Victor Ruiz, Aissa Mandi, Emerson; Guido Rodriguez, Sergio Canales; Diego Lainez, Nabil Fekir, Aitor Ruibal; Loren Moron

Celta Vigo Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ruben Blanco; Hugo Mallo, Nestor Araujo, Jeison Murillo, Lucas Olaza; Fran Beltran, Renato Tapia, Denis Suarez, Nolito; Santi Mina, Brais Mendez

Real Betis vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Celta Vigo have talented players in their ranks but have flattered to deceive over the course of this season. With Iago Aspas out of contention for this game, The Galicians will have to find a new source of inspiration this week.

Real Betis have shown glimpses of their ability in La Liga and will want to build a positive run of results this month. Both teams have strong attacking squads and are likely to share the spoils in this game.

Prediction: Real Betis 2-2 Celta Vigo

