Real Betis vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th May 2025

The UEFA Europa Conference League culminates in an exciting final this week as Chelsea lock horns with Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis side in an important encounter at the Stadion Miejski on Wednesday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Real Betis vs Chelsea Preview

Chelsea finished in fourth place in the Premier League standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Blues edged Nottingham FOrest to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Real Betis, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the La Liga table at the moment and have not been at their best over the past year. The Andalusian outfit played out a 1-1 draw against Valencia last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Real Betis vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Betis and Chelsea are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won one match apiece out of the two games played between the two teams in European competitions.

Chelsea have won six of their last seven matches in all competitions, with their only defeat during this period coming by a 2-0 margin at the hands of Newcastle United in a Premier League encounter earlier this month.

The previous meetings between the two teams took place in two group stage encounters in the 2005-06 season, with Chelsea winning the home leg by a 4-0 margin before suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat in the reverse fixture.

Real Betis are winless in their last four matches in all competitions, with their previous victory coming by a 2-1 margin against Espanyol in a La Liga match this month.

Real Betis vs Chelsea Prediction

Chelsea have managed to conclude their Premier League campaign on a strong note but have suffered from the occasional stutter this season. Cole Palmer and Pedro Neto have been impressive for the Blues and will look to make an impact this weekend.

Real Betis have a strong squad at their disposal but have flattered to deceive this season. Chelsea are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Real Betis 1-2 Chelsea

Real Betis vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Chelsea to score first - Yes

