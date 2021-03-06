Real Betis vs Deportivo Alaves prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action this weekend with another round of matches as Real Betis take on Deportivo Alaves at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Monday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and need a victory in this fixture.

Deportivo Alaves are in 18th place in the La Liga standings at the moment and are likely to face an intense relegation battle in the coming weeks. The Basque outfit suffered a 1-0 defeat against Osasuna last week and will want to bounce back in this game.

Real Betis, on the other hand, currently find themselves in sixth place in the league table and have shown marked improvement in recent weeks. The Andalusians have registered three victories on the trot and will be confident ahead of this match.

Real Betis vs Deportivo Alaves Head-to-Head

Real Betis have a slight edge over Deportivo Alaves as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won eight matches out of a total of 19 games played between the two teams. Deportivo Alaves have managed seven victories against Real Betis and will want to even the scales on Monday.

The reverse fixture between the two teams took place in September last year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Real Betis. Cristian Tello scored a late winner on the day and will want to have a similar impact on this match.

Real Betis form guide in La Liga: W-W-W-L-W

Deportivo Alaves form guide in La Liga: L-L-L-W-D

Real Betis vs Deportivo Alaves Team News

Marc Bartra might not feature in this game

Real Betis

Victor Camarasa and Dani Martin are nursing injuries at the moment and will be unable to feature in this match. Marc Bartra is also carrying a knock and remains a doubt ahead of this game.

Injured: Victor Camarasa, Dani Martin

Doubtful: Marc Bartra

Suspended: None

Deportivo Alaves need to win this game

Deportivo Alaves

Rodrigo Ely picked up an injury last year and remains ruled out of the game against Real Betis on Monday. Deportivo Alaves are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this match.

Injured: Rodrigo Ely

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Betis vs Deportivo Alaves Predicted XI

Real Betis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joel Robles; Alex Moreno, Victor Ruiz, Aissa Mandi, Emerson; Guido Rodriguez, Andres Guardado; Cristian Tello, Nabil Fekir, Aitor Ruibal; Loren Moron

Deportivo Alaves (4-4-2): Fernando Pacheco; Ruben Duarte, Florian Lejeune, Victor Laguardia, Ximo Navarro; Inigo Cordoba, Tomas Pina, Manu Garcia, Edgar Mendez; Joselu, Lucas Perez

Real Betis vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction

Real Betis have been excellent in recent weeks and have a host of talented players in their ranks. The likes of Nabil Fekir and Loren Moron have been crucial to the team's success and will need to be at their best in this game.

Deportivo Alaves have not been at their best this year and cannot afford another defeat this week. Real Betis are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Betis 3-1 Deportivo Alaves

