Real Betis vs Dinamo Zagreb Prediction and Betting Tips | February 15th 2024

Real Betis will entertain Dinamo Zagreb at the Estadio Benito Villamarín in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round playoffs on Thursday.

The hosts dropped to the Conference League after finishing third in Group C of the UEFA Europa League, recording three wins in six group-stage games. The visitors also had three wins in the group stage of the Conference League, finishing second in the Group C table of the competition.

The hosts have been in good touch recently and are on a three-game unbeaten run, recording two wins. Goals from Willian José and Pablo Fornals helped them register a 2-0 away win over Cadiz in La Liga on Saturday.

The visitors are also unbeaten in their last three Croatian Football League games and were held to a 2-2 draw by NK Lokomotiva last week, thanks to Bruno Petković's first-half brace.

Real Betis vs Dinamo Zagreb Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

The hosts have qualified for the round of 16 in the Europa League for the last two seasons and were eliminated from that stage in both campaigns. They will make their first appearance in the Europa Conference League.

The hosts have met a Croatian team just twice thus far, with both meetings coming in the group stage of the Europa League in the 2013-14 season against HNK Rijeka. Both meetings ended in draws.

Dinamo Zagreb have just two wins against Spanish teams in all competitions and have suffered defeats in their seven away meetings as well.

Real Betis have just one win in their last six home games in all competitions. Four games in that period have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last five away games in all competitions, recording three wins and keeping three clean sheets.

Real Betis vs Dinamo Zagreb Prediction

Los Verdiblancos have enjoyed a good run of form recently, with three wins and three clean sheets in their last five games in all competitions. They have suffered just two losses at home across all competitions this season, scoring at least once in 14 of the 15 games in that period.

Manuel Pellegrini has a lengthy absentee list for the match, as in-form attacker Isco is struggling with a hamstring injury, while Chimy Ávila, Pablo Fornals, and Youssouf Sabaly are not registered to play in this stage of the competition.

After suffering a defeat in their first competitive match of the year in the Croatian Football League against Lokomotiva Zagreb, the Blues are unbeaten in their last three games, recording two wins. They are unbeaten in their last five away games, scoring two goals apiece in four games in that period.

Head coach Sergej Jakirović is expected to field a similar starting XI in this match from their previous outing, as the group has performed well in their recent games.

Considering the current form of the two teams and record in recent European games, a low-scoring draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Real Betis 1-1 Dinamo Zagreb

Real Betis vs Dinamo Zagreb Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Willian José to score or assist any time - Yes