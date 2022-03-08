Real Betis vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

The UEFA Europa League returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Real Betis welcome Eintracht Frankfurt to the Benito Villamarín Stadium in the first leg of their round-of-16 clash on Wednesday.

The hosts had to see off Zenit St. Petersburg in the playoff round, while the Germans secured an impressive first-placed finish in the group stages.

Real Betis failed to find their feet last weekend as they fell to a 4-1 humbling at the hands of Atletico Madrid on home turf.

They have now failed to taste victory in any of their last four games, claiming two draws and losing two in that time.

They now turn their sights to the Europa League, where they saw off a dogged Zenit St. Petersburg side 3-2 on aggregate.

Eintracht Frankfurt, meanwhile, returned to winning ways last Saturday as they edged out Hertha Berlin 4-1 in the Bundesliga.

Prior to that, they were on a three-match losing streak, shipping four goals and scoring none in that time.

Manager Oliver Glasner will now hope his side can build on that performance as they head to the Europa League, where they went unbeaten in the group stages, claiming three wins and three draws.

Real Betis vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-To-Head

This will be the second-ever meeting between the two sides. Their first encounter came back in 2017, when Eintracht Frankfurt claimed a 3-0 friendly victory.

Real Betis Form Guide: W-D-L-D-L

Eintracht Frankfurt Form Guide: W-L-L-L-W

Real Betis vs Eintracht Frankfurt Team News

Real Betis

Andrés Guardado, Victor Camarasa, Juan Miranda, Álex Moreno and Martin Montoya are all recuperating from injuries and will sit out Wednesday’s game.

Injured: Victor Camarasa, Juan Miranda, Álex Moreno, Martin Montoya, Andrés Guardado

Suspended: None

Eintracht Frankfurt

The Germans will be without the services of Danny da Costa, Sebastian Rode, Ragnar Ache and Gonçalo Paciência, who have been sidelined through injuries. Erik Durm and Stefan Ilsanker were both left out of their Europa League squad.

Injured: Danny da Costa, Sebastian Rode, Ragnar Ache, Goncalo Paciência

Suspended: None

Real Betis vs Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI

Real Betis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Claudio Bravo; Youssouf Sabaly, Germán Pezzella, Víctor Ruiz, Marc Bartra; William Carvalho, Guido Rodriguez; Sergio Canales, Nabil Fekir, Juanmi; Willian José

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Kevin Trapp; Tuta, Martin Hinteregger, Evan N'Dicka; Ansgar Knauff, Djibril Sow, Kristijan Jakic, Filip Kostic; Daichi Kamada, Jesper Lindstrom; Rafael Santos Borre

Real Betis vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Real Betis have suffered a slump in form in recent weeks and will be looking to end this dry spell. The visitors, meanwhile, head into the game with renewed confidence after ending their losing streak last weekend. We predict the spoils will be shared in a high-scoring draw, leaving it all to play for in the second leg.

Prediction: Real Betis 2-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

