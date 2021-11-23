Real Betis vs Ferencvaros prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22 

Real Betis and Ferencvaros will battle for three points in a UEFA Europa League fixture on Thursday.

The hosts currently occupy second spot in the table, having garnered seven points from four matches so far. Ferencaros sit at the bottom and have already been eliminated from the competition.

Real Betis come into the game on the back of a convincing 3-0 away victory over Elche in La Liga on Sunday. Juanmi, Willian Jose and Nabil Fekir all found the back of the net for the Andalusians in the first half.

Ferencvaros triumphed over Mol Fehervar in the Hungarian OTP Bank Liga by the same scoreline. Three different men found the back of the net to inspire the Hungarian champions to victory.

Real Betis vs Ferencvaros Head-to-Head

Nabil Fekir and Christian Tello scored either side of Henry Wingo's own goal to guide Real Betis to a 3-1 away win in the reverse fixture.

The hosts returned to winning ways against Elche after a three-game losing streak. Ferencvaros have won four of their last five games in all competitions.

Real Betis form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-W

Ferencvaros form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Real Betis vs Ferencvaros Team News

Real Betis

Victor Camarasa (muscle), Rodri and Youssouf Sabaly are all unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Victor Camarasa, Rodri, Youssouf Sabaly

Suspension: None

Ferencvaros

David Siger is the only injury concern for the visitors.

Injury: David Siger

Suspension: None

Real Betis vs Ferencvaros Predicted XI

Real Betis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rui Silva (GK); Alex Moreno, German Pezzella, Victor Ruiz, Hector Bellerin; William Carvalho, Andres Guardado; Nabil Fekir, Sergio Canales, Rober Gonzalez; Borja Iglesias

Ferencvaros Predicted XI (5-3-2): Denes Dibusz (GK); Eldar Civic, Samy Mmaee, Miha Blazic, Endre Botka, Henry Wingo; Aissa Laidouni, Kristoffer Zachariassen, Balint Vecsei; Myrto Uzuni, Ryan Mmaee

Real Betis vs Ferencvaros Prediction

Real Betis need maximum points to keep their qualification destiny in their hands while Ferencvaros have already been eliminated from the competition.

Manuel Pellegrini's side's victory over the weekend would have restored confidence in his side and the Spaniards will look to build on that with another win.

Ferencvaros have simply not been up to par in the group but their high octane style of play means they might create enough chances to breach the home side's defense. Real Betis are overwhelming favorites and we are backing Los Verdiblancos to secure all three points.

Prediction: Real Betis 3-1 Ferencvaros

Edited by Vishal Subramanian