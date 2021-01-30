Real Betis vs Osasuna prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action this weekend as Real Betis take on Osasuna in an important clash at the Benito Villamarin Stadium on Monday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Osasuna are currently in 17th place in the La Liga standings and are only one defeat away from slipping into the relegation zone. The Pamplona-based outfit stunned Granada with a 3-1 victory last week and will want to pull off a similar result in this match.

Real Betis, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the La Liga table and have improved after an underwhelming start to their campaign. The Andalusians played out a 2-2 draw against Real Sociedad in their previous game and will want to return to winning ways in this game.

Real Betis vs Osasuna Head-to-Head

Real Betis have an excellent record against Osasuna and have won 15 matches out of a total of 30 games played between the two sides. Osasuna have managed only 10 victories against Real Betis and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

The previous game between the two sides took place two months ago and ended in a comfortable 2-0 victory for Real Betis. Juan Miranda scored a goal on the day and will want to make an impact in this fixture.

Real Betis form guide in La Liga: D-W-W-D-L

Osasuna form guide in La Liga: W-D-L-D-D

Real Betis vs Osasuna Team News

Diego Lainez is unavailable for this game

Real Betis

Diego Lainez has tested positive for the coronavirus and will have to be excluded from the squad for this game. Dani Martin, Victor Camarasa, and Claudio Bravo are also injured and have been ruled out of the game against Osasuna.

Injured: Dani Martin, Victor Camarasa, Claudio Bravo, Diego Lainez

Doubtful: Sidnei, Guido Rodriguez, Marc Bartra

Suspended: None

Osasuna have a depleted squad

Osasuna

Chimy Avila, Darko Brasanac, Ruben Martinez, Ante Budimir, Facundo Roncaglia, and Aridane Hernandez are currently injured and are unavailable for this match. Adrian Lopez is also carrying a knock and might not feature against Real Betis.

Injured: Chimy Avila, Darko Brasanac, Ruben Martinez, Aridane Hernandez, Ante Budimir, Facundo Roncaglia, Lucas Torro, Jony

Doubtful: Adrian Lopez

Suspended: None

Real Betis vs Osasuna Predicted XI

Real Betis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joel Robles; Juan Miranda, Victor Ruiz, Aissa Mandi, Emerson; William Carvalho, Sergio Canales; Cristian Tello, Nabil Fekir, Joaquin; Loren Moron

Osasuna Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Herrera; Juan Cruz, David Garcia, Unai Garcia, Nacho Vidal; Oier Sanjurjo, Jon Moncayola, Inigo Perez; Kike Barja, Jonathan Calleri, Ruben Garcia

Real Betis vs Osasuna Prediction

Real Betis have an impressive squad at their disposal and will want to make their case for European qualification in the coming weeks. The Andalusian side can be dangerous in the final third and has a point to prove in this match.

Osasuna have struggled this season but did show signs of a resurgence last weekend. Real Betis are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Betis 2-1 Osasuna

