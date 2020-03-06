Real Betis vs Real Madrid preview, team news, prediction and more | LaLiga 2019-20

Real Madrid will face Real Betis in La Liga this weekend

Real Betis are set to welcome Real Madrid to the Estadio Benito Villamarin for a La Liga match on Sunday night.

The hosts currently find themselves in 14th spot on the table and would be keen to pick up points to avoid descending into a relegation dogfight, while the visitors would look to build on their morale-boosting win over Barcelona and consolidate their spot at the summit.

Real Betis vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head

This would be the 39th meeting between the two sides. While Real Madrid have won 22 and drawn eight of the previous encounters, Real Betis have registered eight wins in the history of this fixture.

Real Betis form guide: L-D-D-L-D

Real Madrid form guide: W-L-L-D-W

Real Betis vs Real Madrid Team News

There are no new injury concerns for Zinedine Zidane, with long-term absentee Marco Asensio (cruciate ligament) sidelined until the end of March, while Eden Hazard has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a fibula issue.

Injuries: Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio

Real Betis vs Real Madrid Predicted XI

Real Madrid Predicted XI: Thibaut Courtois; Marcelo, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal; Casemiro, Federico Valverde, Toni Kroos; Vinicius Jr, Karim Benzema, Isco

Real Betis vs Real Madrid Prediction

The last time the two teams clashed, they played out a goalless draw in a dour fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu but there is unlikely to be a repeat scenario, with the attacking impetus of both sides set to come into play.

Under Rubi, Real Betis have impressed and frustrated; despite having quality attacking players like Nabil Fekir, Joaquin, and Loren Moron, they have struggled for consistency, with their porous defence proving to be their Achilles heel.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, currently boast the best defensive unit in the division and would have been buoyed by their victory over Barcelona, which breathed new life into a season that was threatening to descend into chaos.

As such, Los Blancos can be counted upon to get the job done against Los Verdiblancos although both sides' attackers are sure to steal the show in what would be an exciting and end-to-end game.

Verdict: Real Betis 2-3 Real Madrid

