Real Betis vs Real Sociedad prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Club football has finally returned to Spain after a two-week hiatus as an in-form Real Sociedad outfit face Real Betis in a La Liga game at the Benito Villamarin Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have plenty of talent in their ranks and will want to prove a point in this match.

Real Sociedad have a formidable squad and are currently in the top four in La Liga after a string of excellent performances. The away side thrashed Getafe by a 3-0 margin before the international break and will be filled to the brim with confidence ahead of this game.

Real Betis have also been impressive in La Liga so far but will need to be more consistent as the season progresses. The Andalusian outfit recovered from two consecutive losses with an emphatic 2-0 victory against Valencia and can potentially get a positive result out of this fixture.

🎙 “I feel confident and want to keep it that way”.



🎥 Words from @AritzElustondo ahead of Sunday’s clash. #RealBetisRealSociedad #AurreraReala — Real Sociedad (@RealSociedadEN) October 16, 2020

Real Betis vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head

Real Sociedad have been the superior side in this fixture as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 10 games out of 23 matches that they have played against Real Betis. The Andalusians have managed only six victories and will want to cut the deficit this weekend.

Real Betis thrashed Real Sociedad by a 3-0 margin in the previous meeting between the two teams. The home side will take plenty of heart from their performance against Real Sociedad earlier this year and will have to put in a similar performance.

Real Betis form guide in La Liga: W-L-L-W-W

Real Sociedad form guide in La Liga: W-L-W-D-D

Advertisement

Also Read: La Liga 2019/20: Team of the season

Real Betis vs Real Sociedad Team News

Claudio Bravo is back for this match

Real Betis

Real Betis have a number of injured players in their ranks and will have to do without Victor Camarasa, Francis, and Dani Martin in this game. Claudio Bravo has recovered from his injury and will feature in the starting eleven this weekend.

Injured: Victor Camarasa, Francis, Dani Martin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Asier Illaramendi is currently injured

Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad also have a considerably long list of injuries to account for and will have to do without star midfielder Asier Illaramendi going into this game. With Adnan Januzaj also a doubt for this game, Real Sociedad will have to focus on the attacking aspects of their game against Real Betis.

Advertisement

Injured: Asier Illaramendi, Luca Sangalli, Martin Merquelanz

Doubtful: Adnan Januzaj, Igor Zubeldia, Joseba Zaldua, Willian Jose

Suspended: None

Real Betis vs Real Sociedad Predicted XI

Real Betis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Claudio Bravo; Alex Moreno, Marc Bartra, Aissa Mandi, Emerson; Guido Rodriguez, William Carvalho; Joaquin, Sergio Canales, Nabil Fekir; Borja Iglesias

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Remiro; Nacho Monreal, Robin Le Normand, Aritz Elustondo, Andoni Gorosabel; Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi, David Silva; Mikel Oyarzabal, Alexander Isak, Portu

Real Betis vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Both Real Sociedad and Real Betis have technically gifted players in their ranks and the ensuing midfield battle will likely determine the outcome of the game. Mikel Merino and David Silva have been exceptional for Real Sociedad but will have their work cut out for them against the likes of Sergio Canales and Nabil Fekir.

Manuel Pellegrini has done an excellent job with Real Betis and this fixture presents an opportunity for the Andalusians to establish their credentials as genuine top-four contenders. Both sides are on a fairly even footing, however, and are likely to share the spoils in this fixture.

Advertisement

Prediction: Real Betis 2-2 Real Sociedad

Also Read: Getafe vs Barcelona prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21