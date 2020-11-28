Real Betis vs SD Eibar prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action this weekend as Real Betis take on Eibar at the Benito Villamarin on Monday. Both teams are yet to meet expectations this season and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Eibar are dangerously close to the relegation zone at the moment and are currently in 16th place in the La Liga standings. The Basque outfit played out a 0-0 stalemate against Getafe last weekend and will want a victory in this fixture.

Real Betis, on the other hand, received a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Atletico Madrid in their previous game. The Andalusians have conceded nine goals in their last two games and need to get their defence in order to take all three points away from this game.

Real Betis vs SD Eibar Head-to-Head

Eibar have a surprisingly good record against Real Betis and have won four games out of a total of 12 matches played between the two teams. Real Betis have managed only three victories against Eibar and will want to level the playing field this weekend.

The previous match between these two teams ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw. Nabil Fekir got on to the scoresheet for Real Betis on the day and will play a pivotal role against Eibar on Monday.

Real Betis form guide in La Liga: L-L-W-L-L

Eibar form guide in La Liga: D-D-L-W-D

Real Betis vs SD Eibar Team News

Real Betis

Real Betis will have to do without Victor Camarasa and star midfielder Sergio Canales in this game. Aissa Mandi has tested positive for the coronavirus and also remains unavailable. The talismanic Nabil Fekir has recovered from his hamstring injury and is likely to start against Eibar.

Injured: Victor Camarasa, Sergio Canales, Aissa Mandi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Eibar

Kike Garcia was sent off against Getafe last weekend and is suspended for this game. Cote has been sidelined with an injury and Quique Gonzalez still has fitness concerns and might not feature against Real Betis.

Injured: Cote

Doubtful: Quique Gonalez

Suspended: Kike Garcia

Real Betis vs SD Eibar Predicted XI

Real Betis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Claudio Bravo; Alex Moreno, Marc Bartra, Victor Ruiz, Emerson; Guido Rodriguez, William Carvalho; Cristian Tello, Nabil Fekir, Joaquin; Antonio Sanabria

SD Eibar Predicted XI (4-4-2): Marko Dmitrovic; Anaitz Arbilla, Pedro Bigas, Paulo Oliveira, Alejandro Pozo; Bryan Gil, Papakouly Diop, Edu Exposito, Kevin Rodrigues; Yoshinori Muto, Sergi Enrich

Real Betis vs SD Eibar Prediction

Real Betis have a strong squad but have inexplicably failed to reach their potential in the past few weeks. Manuel Pellegrini has plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture and will hope that the likes of Nabil Fekir, Cristian Tello, and Antonio Sanabria can make an impact in the final third on Monday.

Eibar have relied heavily on their defensive prowess this season and will look to employ a deep block against a possession-oriented Real Betis outfit. Both teams have their fair share of issues at the moment and are likely to share the spoils in this fixture.

Prediction: Real Betis 2-2 SD Eibar

