Real Betis vs SD Huesca prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21 

Real Betis are back in action with another important La Liga fixture this weekend as they take on SD Huesca at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

SD Huesca are in 17th place in the La Liga standings at the moment and will face a relegation battle in the coming weeks. The away side stunned Athletic Bilbao earlier this week and will need a similar result from this match.

Real Betis, on the other hand, have enjoyed an impressive campaign and are currently in sixth place in the league table. The Andalusians have not been at their best in recent weeks and will need to take it up a notch against SD Huesca on Sunday.

Real Betis vs SD Huesca Head-to-Head

Real Betis have an excellent record against SD Huesca and have won four out of seven games played between the two teams. SD Huesca have managed only one victory against Real Betis and will have to be at their best this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in January earlier this year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Real Betis. SD Huesca struggled to cope with the Andalusians' attacking prowess on the day and will need to be more robust in this match.

Real Betis form guide in La Liga: D-W-D-D-D

SD Huesca form guide in La Liga: W-L-W-L-L

Real Betis vs SD Huesca Team News

Real Betis have a strong squad

Real Betis

Victor Camarasa and Dani Martin are injured at the moment and have been ruled out this week. Martin Montoya and Paul Akouokou also carrying knocks and are unlikely to be risked in this fixture.

Injured: Victor Camarasa, Dani Martin

Doubtful: Martin Montoya, Paul Akouokou

Suspended: None

SD Huesca have a few injury concerns

SD Huesca

Luisinho, Antonio Valera and Pablo Insua are injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this match. SD Huesca are likely to name a defensive team and set up on the counter against Real Betis.

Injured: Luisinho, Pablo Insua, Antonio Valera, Eugeni Valderrama

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Betis vs SD Huesca Predicted XI

Real Betis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Claudio Bravo; Juan Miranda, Victor Ruiz, Aissa Mandi, Emerson; Andres Guardado, Guido Rodriguez; Sergio Canales, Nabil Fekir, Diego Lainez; Borja Iglesias

SD Huesca Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alvaro Fernandez; Denis Vavro, Dimitrios Siovas, Jorge Pulido; Javi Galan, Pablo Maffeo, Mikel Rico, Jaime Seoane, David Ferreiro; Sandro Ramirez, Rafa Mir

Real Betis vs SD Huesca Prediction

Real Betis have excellent players in their ranks and have a point to prove going into this game. The likes of Nabil Fekir and Sergio Canales have grown under Manuel Pellegrini and will play pivotal roles in this match.

SD Huesca are only two points away from the relegation zone and will need to avoid a defeat this weekend. Real Betis are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Betis 2-0 SD Huesca

