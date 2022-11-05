Real Betis vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th November 2022

Spanish football returns with another edition of the Seville derby this weekend as Sevilla take on local rivals Real Betis in an important La Liga fixture at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Sunday.

Real Betis vs Sevilla Preview

Real Betis are currently in fourth place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive this season. The hosts eased past HJK by a comfortable 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are in 18th place in the league table at the moment and have been shockingly poor so far this season. The away side slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester City this week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Real Betis vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sevilla have a good record against Real Betis and have won 65 out of the 137 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Betis' 40 victories.

Real Betis and Sevilla are playing in their 103rd derby in La Liga this weekend - the fourth-most frequently played fixture in the Spanish top flight.

Real Betis have won only one of their last 13 home games against Sevilla in La Liga, with their previous such victory coming under Quique Setien in 2018.

Sevilla have won their last three matches against Real Betis in La Liga and could achieve their longest winning run against their local rivals in the competition since 1991.

Real Betis have won their last two Andalusian derbies at home in La Liga and could win three such games in a row for the first time since 1984.

Sevilla suffered a 2-1 defeat against Almeria this season and could suffer consecutive La Liga defeats against Andalusian sides for the first time since 2005.

Real Betis vs Sevilla Prediction

Sevilla are in dismal form at the moment and are currently facing a relegation battle this season. The Andalusians have impressive players in their ranks and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm.

Real Betis do not have an impressive record in the Seville derby and have been particularly poor in this fixture since the turn of the century. With their rivals struggling, however, the hosts could potentially secure a victory in this fixture.

Prediction: Real Betis 2-1 Sevilla

Real Betis vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Betis

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Betis to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Borja Iglesias to score - Yes

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Arsenal and other EPL GW 15 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes