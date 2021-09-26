Real Madrid 0-0 Villarreal: Player ratings as misfiring Los Blancos are held at home by bogey team | La Liga 2021-22

Real Madrid were brought down to earth following a series of big wins as Villarreal held them to a goalless stalemate at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga.

Having scored 21 goals in the campaign so far, they hadn't failed to find the net in any of their previous five games. However, Real Madrid truly struggled to break down a stoic Yellow Submarine.

In fact, they even failed to muster a single shot on goal in the opening stanza for the first time since February 2020. Although their attacking output improved after the break, Villarreal stood firm.

Eduardo Camavinga nearly sealed the game with an acrobatic effort in the 84th minute but it lacked the power to beat Geronimo Rulli. Nacho then produced a match-saving tackle on Ruben Pena minutes later.

B/R Football @brfootball FT: Real Madrid 0-0 Villarreal



A fair result by all accounts, but Carlo Ancelotti's men won't be too happy with it, especially as they blew a chance to extend their advantage on a day when Atletico Madrid lost.

Real Madrid player ratings

Thibaut Courtois - 8.5/10

Real Madrid's best player on the night, Courtois produced so many incredible saves, keeping out Paco Alcacer, Francis Coquelin and Arnaut Danjuma. He also showed quick reactions to dispossess Boulaye Dia inside the box in the dying embers.

Federico Valverde - 7/10

He misfired two shots in the first-half but spent much of the second in his own area as Villarreal upped the ante. Made no mistake, though.

Eder Militao - 8/10

The Brazilian delivered a defensive masterclass with another big performance at the back, making some vital blocks and also keeping Alcacer quiet. He finished with four clearances and interceptions each, whilst also completing 92% of his passes.

David Alaba - 7.5/10

Adventurous and fearless, Alaba charged off his line a few times to get the ball forward, but never at the cost of his defensive responsibilities, which he dispatched with aplomb. Five clearances, two interceptions and tackles each.

Nacho - 8/10

Starting at left-back, Nacho drove forward with great purpose and led by example in terms of passes, completing 96% of them. His best moment of the match was the crucial tackle on Pena, which saved Real Madrid.

Marco Asensio - 7/10

The Spaniard drifted in and out of the game whilst also looking off the pace at times, as he was dribbled past four times. He laid one good cross in the second-half, which unfortunately came to nothing.

Casemiro - 7/10

So often the midfield controller for Real Madrid, Casemiro had an uncharacteristically bad game tonight. He struggled to cope with Villarreal's marauding forwards and didn't make an impact going forward either.

Luka Modric - 7.5/10

Much like Casemiro, Modric, too, had a tough night. Modric passed the ball around well but didn't have a telling impact like he normally does in a big game like this. The Croat was also taken off in the 73rd minute.

Rodrygo - 5/10

Arguably his poorest game of the season thus far, Rodrygo's crosses were inaccurate and also struggled to win the ball back. He was taken off at half-time for Camavinga.

Karim Benzema - 7/10

After a goal-crazy spell, Benzema ran out of luck tonight. He came close on one occasion but saw his shot blocked, although his overall performance left a lot to be desired.

Vinicius Junior - 6.5/10

He too was on a tear but Villarreal kept him quiet, thanks to Juan Foyth, who chased him like a shadow in the first-half. Vinicius improved after the break, showing more attacking intent, but still not enough to trouble Rulli.

Substitutes

Eduardo Camavinga - 7/10

The Frenchman was a breath of fresh air and drew some fouls out of Villarreal's players with his intelligent runs whilst also keeping his man busy. He attempted an acrobatic effort late on but it was comfortably collected by Rulli.

Eden Hazard - 6/10

He was subbed to inject some firepower but to futile effect. Real Madrid are running out of patience.

Isco - 6/10

He immediately got into the game but sent his cross wildly wrong before attempting a meek header that was blocked. Isco really should've buried it.

