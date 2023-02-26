Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid: Los Blancos' Player Ratings from a feisty and entertaining Madrid derby | La Liga 2022-23

Real Madrid came from a goal down to secure a 1-1 draw against crosstown rivals Atletico Madrid in La Liga on Saturday, February 25. The hosts are now seven points behind first-placed Barcelona, having played one more game.

Los Blancos entered this game on the back of a dominant run of form. They have won all of their last five games across competitions, scoring 20 goals in the process. Their last outing was a classic UEFA Champions League encounter at Anfield in which Real emerged as 5-2 winners, having been 2-0 down after just 12 minutes.

With a few key players still missing due to injury, Carlo Ancelotti fielded the strongest lineup with the players available as Dani Ceballos continued to get the nod.

Both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid made good starts to the game but the hosts slightly edged the possession statistics in the early stages. Tackles flew in from both sides as Eder Militao and Koke received bookings in the first half. However, Los Blancos were slightly more productive in front of goal, attempting more shots.

With 62% possession in the first half, Real Madrid created more chances than their neighbors, but their lack of clinicality in front of goal cost them. They attempted eight shots in the first period, hitting the target just twice. Atletico, on the other hand, attempted two shots with one on target. However, neither side was able to trouble the scorekeepers as they were deadlocked at 0-0 at the interval.

Both Atletico and Real Madrid continued their poor showing in front of goal as they both attempted multiple shots but neither hit the target until late in the second half. Both Simeone and Ancelotti turned to their respective benches as they brought on fresh legs to look and steal a result at the death. All the changes made sense as the managers tried to out-think one another.

Atletico Madrid found themselves a man down after 64 minutes as Angel Correa was shown a harsh red card for appearing to nudge Antonio Rudiger. However, things got better for them as Jose Maria Gimenez headed in a free-kick by Antoine Griezmann to make it 1-0 to the visitors after 78 minutes.

Like several times in the past, Real Madrid did not lose hope despite trailing so late in the game. Luka Modric provided a pinpoint assist for 18-year-old sensation Alvaro Rodriguez to equalize just seven minutes later. Neither team managed to grab the winner as they shared the points after a 1-1 draw. On that note, let's take a look at how Los Blancos' players fared.

Real Madrid Player Ratings

Thibaut Courtois - 6.5/10

Courtois had a decent game and did not have much to do as he faced just two shots on goal, saving one while Gimenez scored the other.

Daniel Carvajal - 6.5/10

Carvajal was handed a start and put in a decent performance. He won just one of his four duels, making one clearance and one tackle. He also played one key pass, one cross and two long balls.

Eder Militao - 6.5/10

Militao put in a good performance at the heart of Real Madrid's defense as he won four duels, making four clearances, one interception, and one tackle. He completed one dribble and also played one long ball. Militao was booked for a foul in just the seventh minute.

Antonio Rudiger - 7/10

Rudiger played a key role for Los Blancos in more ways than one. He helped defensively, winning his only duel and making four clearances. He also played three long balls. Rudiger was also instrumental in getting Correa sent off, making a meal of what seemed like normal contact rather than a striking action.

Nacho Fernandez - 6.5/10

Nacho had a decent game and was booked for early in the second period. He won five of his 10 duels, making two clearances and one tackle. He also played one key pass and one long ball.

Federico Valverde - 8/10

Valverde once again shone in multiple departments for Real Madrid. He won eight of his 11 duels, making three tackles, three interceptions and two clearances in the process. He also played two key passes and attempted two shots off-target.

Toni Kroos - 7/10

Kroos was handed a start after a short injury layoff and played well. He completed 74 passes with 95% accuracy, including two key passes, one cross, and seven long balls. He also won four duels and completed two dribbles.

Dani Ceballos - 7/10

After a run of good form, Ceballos put in another decent performance for Real Madrid tonight. He won nine of his 14 duels, making five tackles in the process. He also completed two dribbles and attempted one shot off-target.

Marco Asensio - 6.5/10

Asensio started the game and put in an average performance by his standards. He won three of his eight duels and played three accurate long balls. He attempted two shots, hitting the target once.

Karim Benzema - 6.5/10

Benzema had a decent game for Real but struggled to make an impact in front of goal. He attempted four shots, hitting the target just once. He won three of his five duels and also played one key pass.

Vinicius Junior - 6.5/10

Vinicius had a decent game for Los Blancos as he played five key passes and two long balls. He won eight of his 17 duels and attempted two shots but failed to hit the target.

Substitutes

Luka Modric - 7.5/10

Modric came on just after the hour-mark and assisted the goal for Real Madrid's equalizer. He was also booked for a foul but put in a strong performance.

Eduardo Camavinga - 7/10

Camavinga came on in the second period and put in a good shift.

Aurelien Tchouameni - 7/10

Tchouameni replaced Asensio in the second half and played well.

Alvaro Rodriguez - 7/10

Rodriguez made yet another 'impact substitute' appearance, scoring for Real Madrid within a few minutes of entering the field.

Lucas Vazquez - N/A

He came on in the dying stages of the game and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.

