Real Madrid 1-1 Girona: Los Blancos Player Ratings as Vinicius Junior scores in a frustrating draw | La Liga 2022-23

Real Madrid were held 1-1 by Girona in La Liga on Sunday, October 29. Despite dropping points, the hosts move one point clear of second-placed Barcelona in the league table.

Los Blancos have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five games across competitions. The defeat came in their last game, a 3-2 reverse by RB Leipzig in their own backyard in the UEFA Champions League.

Carlo Ancelotti fielded a strong lineup for this game as Luka Modric made his way back into the starting XI.

Real Madrid made a decent start to the game as they passed the ball around with confidence and created multiple chances in the first half. Modric, Toni Kroos and Eduardo Camavinga looked sharp in the middle of the pitch as their dynamism caused Girona several issues. Real attempted nine shots but managed just two on target in the first period.

Girona, on the other hand, kept the ball for 48% of the time. They attempted four shots on goal but failed to hit the target even once. Neither side played very attractive or effective football as the teams headed into the break after a goalless 45 minutes.

Real Madrid looked better on the ball as they came out for the second half looking reinvigorated to make a push for the win. Girona, on the other hand, were no pushovers either as they looked to match Los Blancos step-by-step. However, the hosts were the first team to get on the scoresheet.

Vinicius Junior and Federico Valverde combined to give Real Madrid the lead in the 70th minute. Valverde did well to retain the ball at his feet before crossing it for Vinicius to tap in from close-range to make it 1-0. However, their lasted for merely 10 minutes as Marco Asensio conceded a penalty. Cristhian Stuani stepped to level the game for Girona as he made it 1-1 after 80 minutes.

Toni Kroos was given his marching orders in the second period after a cynical swipe at an opponent as Real Madrid were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw. That said, let's take a look at their player ratings.

Real Madrid Player Ratings

Thibaut Courtois - 6/10

Courtois made just one save throughout the game despite facing just two shots. He played two accurate long balls and distributed the ball with 89% accuracy.

Daniel Carvajal - 6.5/10

Carvajal had a decent game on the right side of Real Madrid's defense. He won three of his eight duels and made three tackles, two interceptions and one clearance. He also played two key passes and one accurate cross.

Antonio Rudiger - 6.5/10

Rudiger looked solid at the back and had a good game. He won five of his six duels and made three clearances and one tackle. He also played three accurate long balls.

David Alaba - 6.5/10

Alaba distributed the ball well using his varied passing range. He won his only duel and made two clearances and one interception. He passed the ball with 95% accuracy.

Ferland Mendy - 6.5/10

Mendy had a good game on the left flank for Real Madrid. He won all three of his duels and made two clearances. He also completed both his dribble attempts.

Luka Modric - 7/10

Modric had a productive game in midfield and was also shown a yellow card for a foul. He passed the ball with 92% accuracy, including five key passes and three long balls. He won two of his six duels and made one tackle.

Eduardo Camavinga - 7/10

Camavinga had a decent game as he played for just over an hour. He played one key pass and two accurate long balls. He won four of his six duels and also attempted two shots which were off target.

Toni Kroos - 6.5/10

Kroos had a good game today but left Ancelotti with a big headache with his sending off late in the game. Kroos kicked out at an opponent right in front of the referee and was shown a red card after being shown his second yellow card.

He played two key passes, one accurate cross and a stunning 10 accurate long balls. He also won three of his nine duels.

Federico Valverde - 7.5/10

Valverde continued his remarkable start to the campaign with regards to goal contributions. He notched another assist today as he played the ball across the box to Vinicius, who tapped it in with ease.

Rodrygo - 6.5/10

Rodrygo had a decent game and even appeared to have scored the winner in the dying embers. However, he stole the ball from the 'keeper's grasp and was rightly penalized. He attempted seven shots but failed to score.

Vinicius Junior - 7.5/10

Vinicius had a good game and even scored to put Real Madrid ahead late on. He completed three dribbles, played one key pass and won six of his 12 duels.

Substitutes

Marco Asensio - 5.5/10

He came on during the second period and gave away a penalty that resulted in Girona's late equalizer.

Mariano Diaz & Eder Militao - N/A

The pair came on as late-game substitutes and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.

