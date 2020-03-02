Real Madrid 2-0 Barcelona: 5 reasons why the Catalans lost the game | LaLiga 2019-20

Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Real Madrid reclaimed bragging rights in El Clasico with a 2-0 victory over their eternal rivals Barcelona, taking them back to the summit of La Liga.

The game started out firmly in the balance but Barcelona carved out the best chances of the first half, with Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann guilty of fluffing their lines when they should have done better.

The home side improved their performance at the restart and forced a couple of saves from Ter Stegen before breaking the deadlock in the 71st minute through a deflected strike by Vinicius Junior who overtook Messi as the youngest Clasico goalscorer in the 21st century.

Mariano Diaz came off the bench to score with his first touch of the game and the win means that Real Madrid got a first LaLiga victory over Barcelona at the Bernabeu since 2014.

Given the visitors' recent Clasico record as well as Real Madrid's poor week, Barcelona were expected to get something from this match but that failed to happen and here, we shall be highlighting five factors that contributed to the Blaugrana's defeat.

Also Read: Real Madrid 2-0 Barcelona: 5 Talking Points | LaLiga 2019-20

#5 They did not take their chances when they had them

Griezmann missed the first chance of the match

Barcelona started as the brighter of the two teams and were on the front foot in the first half as the hosts took a while to get going.

Advertisement

They were able to carve out the first real chance of the match when Jordi Alba burst down the left flank and lost Dani Carvajal before laying a square ball into the box but somehow, Antoine Griezmann managed to miss from 10 yards out.

The Frenchman soon combined well with Arturo Vidal but elected to pass to Lionel Messi in a tight angle when it would have been better to shoot but his captain could only muster a weak shot that was comfortably gathered by Thibaut Courtois.

The Barcelona skipper had an even better chance in the 40th minute when a lofted pass by Sergio Busquets found him one-on-one with the Real Madrid keeper but the normally precise Messi shot straight at the 27-year-old.

Real Madrid's improved performance after the break meant that Barcelona did not get a sniff of their goal again and at full-time, the Catalans were left ruing their missed first-half chances.

Also Read: Real Madrid 2-0 Barcelona: Los Blancos player ratings | La Liga 2019-20

1 / 5 NEXT