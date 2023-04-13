Real Madrid 2-0 Chelsea: Player Ratings as Benzema and Asensio score for Los Blancos in a comfortable win | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Real Madrid defeated Chelsea 2-0 in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday, April 12.

Los Blancos qualified in style for this round as they defeated last year's finalists Liverpool 6-2 on aggregate in the round of 16. The tie was done and dusted after the first leg itself, which finished 5-2 in Real's favor at Anfield.

Carlo Ancelotti and his men were eager to put in a strong performance against the Blues as the Italian fielded a full-strength lineup.

Real Madrid made a blistering start to the game as their forwards looked sharp and raring to make inroads into Chelsea's 18-yard box. They dominated possession and created several chances early on, eventually getting on the scoresheet in the 21st minute.

Dani Carvajal played a lovely lofted pass towards Vinicius, whose shot was parried straight to Karim Benzema by Kepa Arrizabalaga. The Frenchman tapped into an empty net to make it 1-0. With 60% possession in the first period, Los Blancos attempted 10 shots, hitting the target eight times.

They were not clinical but fortunately for them, neither were Chelsea, who attempted three shots and hit the target twice but failed to test Thibaut Courtois.

The hosts led 1-0 at the interval.

Real Madrid made a slightly slow start to the second period after exerting themselves to end the first period on a high. However, they were handed a bit of fortune as Chelsea went a man down just 15 minutes after the restart as Ben Chilwell was sent off for a last-man foul. Los Blancos were unable to convert from the resultant set piece but there was a visible spring in their step after the incident.

The hosts made a double-change in the 71st minute and substitute Marco Asensio scored a lovely goal just three minutes after coming on to make it 2-0. Vinicius provided an assist for the goal after a well-worked short corner. Real Madrid continued to dominate as Ancelotti timed his substitutions perfectly, allowing his team to maintain pressure on Chelsea.

However, they were unable to add to their tally as the game ended 2-0 in favor of the Real Madrid. On that note, let's take a look at their player ratings.

Real Madrid Player Ratings

Thibaut Courtois - 7/10

Courtois started well and made two straightforward saves in the first period. He made another decent save in the second hald to preserve his clean sheet.

Daniel Carvajal - 7.5/10

Carvajal made a good start to the game and was active on the offensive end. He created the chance that led to Los Blancos' first goal with a lovely pass into the box. He won two duels, making one clearance, one tackle and one interception. He also played two long balls and two key passes.

Eder Militao - 6.5/10

Militao was composed in defense and it was hard for Chelsea players to get past him. He won five of his 10 duels, making three clearances and two tackles. He played two long balls and was also booked late in the game.

David Alaba - 7.5/10

Alaba was good on the ball and distributed it with great precision. He won two duels, making four interceptions, two clearances and one tackle. He also played one key pass and attempted two shots on target.

Eduardo Camavinga - 7.5/10

Camavinga started as Real Madrid's left-back and played well, but was booked early in the first half for a frivolous tackle. He won four duels, making three tackles in the process. He also played two long balls and one key pass.

Luka Modric - 7/10

Modric passed the ball well and looked composed in a solid midfield trio. He completed 70 passes with 95% accuracy, including one key pass, one cross and one long ball. He also won four duels and completed three dribbles.

Federico Valverde - 7.5/10

Valverde played a box-to-box role for his team and did well. He won four duels, making three interceptions and one tackle. He also completed four dribbles and attempted one shot on target.

Toni Kroos - 7.5/10

Kroos was good on the ball but surprisingly stuck to ground passes rather than using his entire arsenal. He won eight of his nine duels, making five tackles and one clearance. He also attempted one shot which was blocked.

Rodrygo - 7/10

Rodrygo made good runs into space and looked sharp on the ball. He won four duels, completed two dribbles and attempted one shot on target.

Karim Benzema - 8/10

Benzema made a sharp start to the game and was heavily involved in Real Madrid's build-up play. He scored in the 21st minute with the easiest of tap-ins to put his team 1-0 up. He attempted five shots overall, hitting the target thrice. He also played three key passes and won two duels.

Vinicius Junior - 7/10

Vinicius attempted a shot that led to Benzema's goal in the first half. He won eight duels and completed four dribbles. The Brazilian also played four key passes but missed two easy chances to score for Real Madrid.

Substitutes

Antonio Rudiger - 6.5/10

The German replaced Camavinga in the second half and played well.

Marco Asensio - 7.5/10

Asensio came on midway through the second half and scored a delightful goal just three minutes after stepping onto the pitch.

Dani Ceballos - 6.5/10

Ceballos replaced Modric late in the game and played well.

Aurelien Tchouameni - N/A

Tchouameni came on with very little time left to play and hence does not warrant a rating.

