Real Madrid 2-0 Getafe: 5 talking points as Los Blancos see off city rivals | La Liga 2020-21 

Second-half goals from Karim Benzema and Ferland Mendy helped Real Madrid to a 2-0 victory over Getafe at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano.

Zinedine Zidane made two changes to the side that saw off Huesca last weekend. Teenager Marvin Park was handed his first start for Los Blancos in place of the suspended Toni Kroos, while Marcelo came in for the injured Alvaro Odriozola.

The hosts started on the front foot in a one-sided first half. However, an inspired Getafe defence proved difficult to break down, while David Soria was also in fine form to thwart the Real Madrid attack.

It was more of the same in the second half, but Los Blancos finally got the breakthrough when Karim Benzema rose highest to head home a cross by Vinicius Junior in the 60th minute.

Real Madrid doubled their lead six minutes later after Ferland Mendy and Marcelo combined for the Frenchman to score his first goal of the season.

The rest of the game was played out at a controlled tempo by the hosts to ensure that they grabbed all three points.

The victory moves Real Madrid back into second spot in the La Liga table and here we shall be having a rundown of five talking points from the game.

#5 Poor Getafe fail to turn up against their city rivals

Getafe were poor against Real Madrid

While fixtures between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid might take centre-stage as the main Madrid derby, Getafe's geographical location also installs them as city rivals to Los Blancos.

The visitors came into this game on a run of three games without a win and did not do too much to halt their winless run.

In what was a totally lethargic performance, Los Azulones failed to apply themselves against their illustrious hosts.

Considering how well Jose Bordalas has drilled his side in the last year, it was rather disappointing how meek they were against Real Madrid. The visitors registered just one shot across the 90 minutes and did not force Thibaut Courtois into a save.

On the overall balance of play, Getafe deserved to lose this game, which puts further pressure on them, considering that they are just four points above the dropzone.

#4 Real Madrid continue good run against Getafe

Real Madrid CF have a good record against Getafe

Despite being a city derby, Real Madrid have posted good results against Getafe in the past.

The Bernabeu outfit came into this clash having not lost any of their last 13 games against Getafe in La Liga, and their positive record barely looked threatened on home soil.

This victory means they have now won 13 of their last 14 league games against Getafe, with clean sheets kept in their last five matches consecutively.