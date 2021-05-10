Real Madrid 2-2 Sevilla: 5 hits and flops as late own goal salvages a point for holders | La Liga 2020-21

Real Madrid survived an almighty scare and eked out a point against Sevilla in a pulsating 2-2 draw to keep their La Liga title hopes alive.

Diego Carlos' own goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time salvaged a valuable point for the holders, which brought them above Barcelona again in the points table. Atletico Madrid, however, remain two points ahead with just three games to play.

Fernando's first-half opener was canceled out by Marco Asensio in the 67th-minute with a peach of a strike, but Ivan Rakitic restored Sevilla's lead from the spot after Eder Militao was penalized for a handball.

Barcelona 0-0 Atletico Madrid

It seemed as if Los Blancos were headed for a defeat, which could've virtually ended their title hopes. But then Kroos popped up with a late, late strike which took a deflection off Eden Hazard and came last off Diego Carlos' heel.

All's not lost yet for Madrid. Three more games to go. Granada up next. Can they still win the league?

Here are the hits and flops from today's match:

Flop: Real Madrid

Real Madrid will be feeling they've lost two points instead of having claimed one

With both their rivals Barcelona and Atletico Madrid dropping points last night in a goalless stalemate, Real Madrid entered the match fully aware that a victory would put them back on top of La Liga. Unfortunately, the holders couldn't manage that, squandering yet another chance in the home stretch of the league title race.

Sevilla are somewhat of a boogie team for them, but Los Blancos normally do well against the Andalusians at home. But today just wasn't their day. With title hopes hanging in the balance, it wasn't the best time to mess up their record against Sevilla. Zinedine Zidane and co. wasted a huge, huge opportunity to reclaim title initiative.

Hit: Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla)

Rakitic did Barcelona a huge favor tonight!

Knowing that his old side Barcelona had dropped crucial points the previous day, Ivan Rakitic must have thought of doing them a favor. His penalty, which helped take a point off Real Madrid tonight, might have gone a long way in doing exactly that.

Rakitic is the first player to score and assist in the same game v Real Madrid this season. 🎩#RealMadridSevillaFC pic.twitter.com/IaJVPfQvz8 — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) May 9, 2021

Sure, the home side pulled one back and denied them a victory, but it's still two points dropped for them, all thanks to the Croatian's clinical finish from 12 yards. It still keeps the Catalans hot on Madrid's coattails and very much alive in this insane title race.

