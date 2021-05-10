Real Madrid 2-2 Sevilla: 5 Talking Points as Diego Carlos' injury-time own-goal saves Los Blancos blushes | La Liga 2020-21

Real Madrid played out an entertaining 2-2 draw with Sevilla at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium in the latest round of La Liga 2020/21 games.

Fernando opened the scoring for the visitors in the 22nd minute, which was followed by an equalizer by Marco Asensio in the 67th minute. Ivan Rakitic then put Sevilla ahead again at the 78th-minute mark, but Toni Kroos's deflected strike in stoppage time ensured that Los Blancos walked away with a point.

In a game that had its fair share of controversial moments, Real Madrid certainly looked the better side in the 90 minutes but weren't sharp enough to create scoring chances in the opposition box.

With that said, let's take a look at 5 major talking points from the high-profile clash-

#5 Sevilla's defense kept them in the game

Jules Kounde

Sevilla's defense was superb on the night, not allowing Real Madrid to create clear-cut opportunities throughout the game. Madrid had a lion's share of possession in the Sevilla half, but had to be content from trying their luck from distance and crosses from the flanks.

Julen Lopetegui has stuck with the centre-back pairing of Jules Kounde and Diego Carlos since his arrival, and the duo were excellent on the night as per usual.

FT: 2-2



What a match! Madrid rescue a point in the most Madrid way possible - at the (nearly) last breath, without giving up until the bitter end. Disappointment for Sevilla who were just mins away from 1st away win in 16 / Lopetegui’s 1st v Madrid#RealMadridSevillaFC #LaLiga — Semra Hunter (@SemraHunter) May 9, 2021

Carlos was unfortunate to end up with an own goal against his name, but registered 7 clearances, a blocked shot and an interception on the night. Kounde finished the game with 4 clearances, keeping Karim Benzema and co. at bay for the majority of the game.

#4- Real Madrid showed their elite mentality in the second-half

Toni Kroos

After a rather dull display in the first 45 minutes, Real Madrid exhibited the winner's DNA they are famously known for in the second half of the match. Their midfield trio, especially Toni Kroos, turned it up a notch, pestering Sevilla with his accurate passes in the middle of the pitch. Eventually, it was his strike in the dying moments which led to Diego Carlos' own goal.

Zidane goes to speak to the referee at full-time. Looks like he was just genuinely wanting to know what the referee's thought process was. No anger. Then just calmly walks away. pic.twitter.com/M3Pkkf5kv9 — Euan McTear (@emctear) May 9, 2021

Zinedine Zidane has mostly had to work with an undermanned squad for the majority of the season, but his starting XI has rarely let him down. Players like Karim Benzema, Casemiro and Kroos have shown that even if Real Madrid miss out on the crown this season, they will be back with more hunger in the next campaign, thanks to their elite mentality.

