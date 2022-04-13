Real Madrid 2-3 (5-4) Chelsea: 5 talking points as Benzema scores another header to deny Chelsea a historic comeback | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Real Madrid progressed into the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League having defeated holders Chelsea 5-4 on aggregate. The game at the Santiago Bernabeu on April 12 ended in a 3-2 win for the Blues, as they fell just short of securing a comeback from a two-goal first-leg deficit.

Chelsea assumed cruise control of the game as they enjoyed a 3-0 lead by the 80th minute of the game. Mason Mount gave them a dream start with a sublime finish while Antonio Rudiger headed in from a set-piece situation. Timo Werner added the third goal in the 75th-minute.

The hosts had to score in the final 15 minutes of the game to take it into extra time and substitute Rodrygo scored an exquisite goal from his first involvement in the game. Luka Modric picked him up with a sublime outside-of-the-foot finish and the Brazilian winger produced a great first-time finish in the 80th minute.

Benzema displayed his big-game appetite as he scored the decisive goal, another header in the first half of extra-time.

As Real Madrid overcame Chelsea in a memorable five-goal thriller, here we take a look at the five talking points from the game.

#5 Real Madrid displayed some signs of fatigue

Real Madrid v Chelsea FC Quarter Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Having a two-goal cushion could get to anyone's head and Real Madrid looked a bit complacent in the opening period of this second leg quarter-final fixture. The players were a bit static and slow in their reactions on the field, which allowed Chelsea to run circles around them, at least in the first half.

Karim Benzema, the star from the first leg, was not much involved in build-up play here, while the duo of Ferland Mendy and Vinicius Juniors saw themselves easily outpaced by the Chelsea defenders.

Real Madrid only made one change from the first leg, as Eder Militao served a one-game suspension here while the Blues made as many as four changes. The extra time only compounded the hosts' problems as players seemed to be running on fumes to retain their one-goal advantage.

#4 Chelsea came up just short of a memorable comeback with some shoddy finishing in the dying moments

Real Madrid v Chelsea FC Quarter Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Chelsea dominated the proceedings in the game from the get-go and secured an early lead thanks to Mount's goal. While they scored two more, if not for some nervy finishing in extra-time, the reigning champions could've had at least one more goal to their name.

They were unfortunate to have been denied a goal after a VAR check as Marcos Alonso's right-footed goal was ruled out for a handball in the 63rd-minute.

The Blues recorded 28 goal attempts but only seven of them were on target. In extra-time, Hakim Ziyech was denied by a solid save from Thibaut Courtois, while Kai Havertz could only put his free header wide off the post. Substitute Jorginho found the ball at his feet inside the box but his impatience saw his effort go just wide of the left post.

#3 Chelsea go down fighting as Madrid's experience triumphed their youth

Real Madrid v Chelsea FC Quarter Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

It was a brave performance from the holders, who came into the game with intent and determination. Mount's goal in the 15th minute set the tone for the game as the Blues dominated the hosts.

They became just the second English team to score three goals away against Real Madrid in all European competitions, after Manchester United in a 3-3 draw in the European Cup in 1968. Los Blancos, on the other hand, maintained their record of not having been defeated by an English opponent by a margin of more than one goal at home.

The hosts displayed character to keep their nerves despite being three goals down. The brilliance of Modric and Benzema came in handy with the veterans dropping clutch performances.

Chelsea missed some of their chances. It was their impatience and inability to keep their nerves in check that might've cost them a spot in the semi-final.

#2 Real Madrid lost possession too often and need to work on that

Real Madrid v Chelsea FC Quarter Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

While the hosts were the second-best side for the majority of the game in the home leg, their biggest flaw tonight was their inability to hold onto the ball. Chelsea pressed very well tonight and maintained their high levels of energy throughout the game.

Madrid are not used to this kind of pressure in La Liga and visibly struggle to keep possession when faced with such intense pressing. They were dispossessed in the final third quite often and even gave up balls in dangerous positions.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



They put their heads down and reacted with two straight goals of their own to make the semifinals



European royalty Real Madrid were down 0-3 and staring elimination straight in the face.They put their heads down and reacted with two straight goals of their own to make the semifinalsEuropean royalty Real Madrid were down 0-3 and staring elimination straight in the face.They put their heads down and reacted with two straight goals of their own to make the semifinals 😲European royalty 👑 https://t.co/TaDnM69Bsw

The move, which culminated in Alonso's disallowed goal, came when Madrid were dispossessed near the midline.

#1 Benzema is the difference-maker yet again

Real Madrid v Chelsea FC Quarter Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Benzema, the hat-trick hero from the first leg, showed up when his team needed him the most, scoring a 96th minute header to give his side the lead on aggregate.

While he was not as dominant as in the first leg, he was the target man for Los Vikingos and hit the crossbar in the 66th-minute from Mendy's cross. He has now scored 12 goals in the ongoing Champions League campaign, becoming the first Frenchman to do so in the continental competition.

Luka Modric, who will turn 37 this September was another standout player and it seems Carlo Ancelotti can continue to rely on his experienced players to deliver results every now and then.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit