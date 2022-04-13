Real Madrid 2-3 Chelsea (agg. 5-4): Player Ratings as Karim Benzema scores winner to knock the defending champions out | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Chelsea defeated Real Madrid 3-2 after extra time in their UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg on Tuesday. It was a thrilling win in their first-ever competitive game at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, the tie ended 5-4 on aggregate in favor of the hosts, who progressed to the semi-finals.

Real Madrid came into the second leg on the back of a heroic outing from their frontman Karim Benzema. He scored a hat-trick in the first leg to give them a 3-1 lead.

The West Londoners smashed Southampton 6-0 in the Premier League over the weekend in preparation for the tie. However, the away goal rule scrapped, Chelsea entered the contest with a glimmer of hope.

Chelsea started the game as expected, pressing high from the first minute in a bid to keep Real Madrid in their own half. The addition of Marcos Alonso and Ruben Loftus-Cheek helped add steel to their aggressive approach.

Los Blancos fought back with a few moves of their own, with Vinicius Jr. earning a free kick just outside the Blues' box. They arrived in some dangerous areas but failed to threaten the goal.

The away side carved out an opening in the 15th minute to make it 1-0 against the run of play. The ball bounced off Timo Werner's thigh and broke to Mason Mount. The Englishman tucked it into the far-right side netting with a powerful, curling effort. Chelsea continued to pile the pressure on Real Madrid with newfound confidence.

The half progressed with the teams going at each other in attack, as well as physically. With a dozen fouls committed and a booking for either side, Chelsea and Real Madrid went into the break with the visitors leading 1-0.

Chelsea started the second half on the front foot, looking to level the tie on aggregate. They tried playing long balls over Real Madrid's backline, passing through the middle, as well as with runs in behind.

Their pressure paid off as the Blues were awarded a 'phantom' corner in the 50th minute despite the ball coming off their own player. Antonio Rudiger headed in with a thumping strike to put Chelsea up 2-0 on the night and level things up at 3-3 on aggregate.

The Santiago Bernabeu crowd did well to spur their team on, creating deafening levels of noise in the stands. The loud noise turned to a pin-drop silence as local boy Marcos Alonso seemed to put the away side ahead 4-3 on aggregate. However, VAR ruled out the goal for a handball from the left-back and the Bernabeu breathed a sigh of relief.

Chelsea eventually made it 4-3 after Timo Werner scored following a brilliant, weaving run towards goal. The tie seemed to be slipping out of Real Madrid's hands until their Croatian magician stepped up. Luka Modric played a wonderful outside-of-the-boot pass into the path of substitute Rodrygo to score to make it 3-1 on the night.

The game went into extra time as the game ended 3-1 in Chelsea's favor in regulation time and 4-4 on aggregate.

Real Madrid looked like the stronger of the two sides as play resumed. Vinicius Jr. and Benzema combined once again in this tie to make it 3-2 on the night and put the hosts up 5-4 on aggregate. The Brazilian toe-poked a cross which the Frenchman sharply turned in at the near post. Chelsea went into the first half of extra time with a one-goal deficit.

Real Madrid shut up shop well in the second period to hold onto their slender one-goal advantage. The game ended 3-2 in Chelsea's favor, but the tie ended 5-4 in Real Madrid's favor.

That said, let's take a look at the player ratings for both sides after this thrilling game.

Real Madrid Player Ratings

Real Madrid v Chelsea FC Quarter Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Thibaut Courtois - 6/10

The Belgian was under pressure as he conceded from a shot from outside the box early in the crucial match. He conceded another from a header by Rudiger early in the second half and a third goal soon after. However, he made a few key saves to help his side come back.

Dani Carvajal - 6/10

Carvajal started well on the right side of Real Madrid's defense. He dribbled the ball well and beat his opponent on a couple of occasions. However, he could have done better in closing the ball down in the build-up to Chelsea's goal.

Nacho - 6.5/10

The Spaniard passed the ball around well, helping his side move out of the tight spots they were put in by Chelsea's press. He committed a few rash challenges after the Blues went up and was lucky to get away without a booking.

David Alaba - 7/10

The Austrian put in a combative performance at the heart of Real Madrid's defense. He was instrumental in clearing some of the key passes played into dangerous areas in the box. Alaba also imposed his strength and experience, putting in some crucial tackles with great accuracy.

Ferland Mendy - 6.5/10

The Frenchman put in a composed performance at left back. He went up and down the wing well using his speed and also used his physicality well. He was replaced by Marcelo in the 78th minute.

Luka Modric - 8/10

Modric looked slightly off-color in the first half and failed to produce his trademark moments of magic early in the game. His passing was accurate, but not as penetrative as his forwards would have liked. However, that changed when his side needed it the most. Modric played a wonderful trivela pass into Rodrygo's path, who applied the finishing touches to make it 3-1.

Casemiro - 6.5/10

The Brazilian made a decent start to the game, winning a few key duels and passing the ball around well. He played a key role in Los Blancos' midfield, winning duels and dribbling past opponents to create chances. He was taken off in the 78th minute and replaced with Rodrygo in a bid to provide an attacking edge.

Toni Kroos - 7/10

Kroos won a few key duels in the first half and was one of the chief distributors of the ball as Real Madrid tried to overturn an early deficit. He forced a save from Mendy with a well-struck free kick early in the second half. He played some crisp long balls to release teammates in wide areas. Kroos didn't look too happy as he was subbed off in the 73rd minute.

Federico Valverde - 7/10

The Uruguayan put in an energetic shift on the right flank for Real Madrid. He also appeared in attacking positions on the opposite wing as his team tried to get a hold on proceedings. Made some strong challenges and his luck ran out in the second half as he was booked for a mistimed challenge.

Vinicius Jr. - 9/10

Vinicius started the game all guns blazing. He engaged in good passing play with Benzema and Mendy. The Brazilian caused all sorts of problems for Reece James. He even got the Englishman booked early in the game after beating him with a feint.

Karim Benzema - 8.5/10

Started the game with great intent and could be seen trying to rally his teammates after Chelsea's sharp start pushed them back. Took a shot with his weaker left from outside the box in the 22nd minute that narrowly missed the target. His enthusiasm got the better of him as he was booked in the first half.

Benzema hit the crossbar from an open header midway through the second half and continued to grow into the game as it progressed. He scored a goal that turned out to be the match-winner in the first half of extra time.

Real Madrid Substitutes

Eduardo Camavinga - 7/10

The young Frenchman came on for Kroos in the second half and played well to help overturn his side's fortunes.

Rodrygo - 7.5/10

He came on to score a very important goal for Real Madrid. Rodrygo latched on to a mouth-watering pass by Modric to make it 3-1 on the night.

Lucas Vasquez - 6.5/10

Vasquez added stability on the right wing for Real Madrid in extra time.

Marcelo - 5.5/10

Marcelo came on midway through the second half and had an average game.

Dani Ceballos - N/A

The Spaniard did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.

Chelsea Player Ratings

Real Madrid v Chelsea FC Quarter Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Edouard Mendy - 7/10

Made a crucial save to keep his side in the game. Mendy's positioning was on-point and he helped build his defenders' confidence with his vocal approach.

Reece James - 7.5/10

The Englishman was outfoxed by Vinicius early in the first half and picked up a booking for his challenge. However, he clawed his way back and took the initiative, playing a few key passes and making overlapping runs.

Thiago Silva - 7/10

The veteran Brazilian was solid in defense for Chelsea, winning aerial duels and asserting his dominance over the home side.

Antonio Rudiger - 7/10

The German imposed himself upon Real Madrid with a hard but fair tackle on Modric early in the game. He looked lively and attempted a header in the 14th minute that sailed a few feet over the bar, his side's first clear shot towards goal. Scored an all-important leveler to make it 3-3 on aggregate with a commanding header.

Marcos Alonso - 6/10

It was a special game for him as the Madrid-born left-back was brought into the side. He put in a routine performance on Chelsea's left side, providing additional width for them going forward.

Mateo Kovacic - 7.5/10

The Croatian midfielder was entangled in a juicy duel with Fede Valverde and both got the better of each other a few times. However, his influence on Chelsea's play grew as the game progressed and he put in a strong performance in midfield.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 6.5/10

Loftus-Cheek added some much-needed muscle to Chelsea's midfield, enforcing central areas of the pitch using his physicality. Played well to make life difficult for the home side's midfielders.

N'Golo Kante - 7.5/10

Kante put in a sharp performance in midfield, winning duels and progressing the ball well. He played some wonderful passes to change the direction of play and help Chelsea distribute the ball well. Overall a decent performance.

Mason Mount - 8/10

Mount made a bright start to the game, leading the pressing and playing some quick and smooth passes in midfield. Scored a wonderful goal from outside the box in the 15th minute to bring Chelsea back into the tie.

Kai Havertz - 6.5/10

Havertz passed the ball around well in the first half but his passes lacked end product or any threat. He looked a couple of yards off the pace as compared to his teammates. He also missed a free header in the dying minutes of the game.

Timo Werner - 8.5/10

Werner looked lively in the first half and made a few great, darting runs in behind Real Madrid's defense. He provided a seemingly lucky assist for Mount to score to put Chelsea 1-0 up. The German scored a crucial goal to put his side 3-0 up on the night following a marauding run through Real Madrid's lines. He was subbed off in the 83rd minute.

Chelsea Substitutes

Christian Pulisic - 5.5/10

The American missed two glorious chances late in the second half to possibly win the game for Chelsea. Looked a shade of himself despite his pace being an issue for the opposition.

Hakim Ziyech - 7/10

Ziyech was brought on to add a different dimension to Chelsea's attack. He took a few shots and made some great passes but failed to trouble the scoreboard.

Jorginho - 6/10

The Italian came on as a late-game substitute and could have won the game in extra time, but was lethargic in his approach.

Saul Niguez - 5.5/10

Came on in the second half of extra time but failed to alter the course of the game even slightly.

