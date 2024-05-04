Real Madrid 3-0 Cadiz: 5 Hits and Flops as Los Blancos secure the league title in style with easy win | LaLiga 2023-24

Real Madrid secured a comfortable 3-0 win over Cadiz at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, April 4. The result helped Los Blancos secure this season's LaLiga title.

Expand Tweet

Real Madrid made a dominant start to the contest and dominated possession of the ball in the first half. Their passing and movement barely allowed Cadiz to get a foot in the game as the visitors struggled. The hosts, too, found it difficult to make the most of their first-half chances. They attempted seven shots but just two of those were on target.

Cadiz, on the other hand, attempted four shots in the first period but none of those were on target. However, they looked sharp defensively and did reasonably well to keep Real Madrid at bay as the teams were deadlocked at 0-0 at the break.

Expand Tweet

Real Madrid made a lovely start to the second period and grabbed the lead just six minutes after the restart. Luka Modric played a pass towards Brahim Diaz, releasing him into space. The Moroccan forward took a couple of touches and made a lovely turn to beat his markers, before firing his effort home to make it 1-0. Shortly after, Carlo Ancelotti brought on Jude Bellingham.

The Englishman made his mark on the game in incredible fashion as he scored barely a minute after coming on. Diaz turned provider for this goal as he played Bellingham through on goal to score and make it 2-0.

Real Madrid attempted 12 second-half shots, with seven on target as they looked much more potent. However, they had to wait until the dying embers for their third goal, which came courtesy of a wonderful run by Nacho Fernandez, who assisted Joselu for 3-0. Los Blancos secured a huge result, and on that note, let's take a look at the five hits and flops.

#5. Hit - Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

The Croatian magician rolled back the years with his dominant midfield performance against Cadiz. He completed a jaw-dropping 123 passes with 97% accuracy, including five key passes. Despite being 38, he played the entire 90 minutes with great intensity and covered great amount of area on the field.

Expand Tweet

Modric often drifted forward to join Real Madrid's attack and attempted two shots, with just one on target. He provided an assist for Brahim Diaz's goal just after the restart. He also completed one dribble past players and also won three duels, making one tackle in the process.

#4. Flop - Gonzalo Escalante (Cadiz)

The visitors' central midfielders had a tough time coping with one of, if not the best midfield in the world in the form of Real Madrid. Escalante played the entire 90 minutes but managed just 45 touches of the ball, including 21 passes with 66% accuracy. He failed to play any impactiful balls to his teammates as he ended the match with zero crosses and key passes.

Escalante also won just half of his eight duels and was also dispossessed 13 times as he proved to be a problem for his own team. He also made three tackles but committed two fouls in the process and was lucky to get away without a yellow card.

#3. Hit - Jeremias Ledesma (Cadiz)

The visitors' goalkeeper put in a spirited display despite his team having their backs up against the wall for the majority of the time. He made a total of six saves in the game and did well to deny Joselu two goals. Ledesma also proved to be a commanding figure in his 18-yard box as he punched the ball clear twice and also made two good catches.

Ledesma also showed his prowess in distributing the ball as he passed the ball with 65% accuracy, including seven long balls. Had he not been as sharp and alert as he was, Cadiz could have lost this game by a cricket score.

#2. Flop - Joselu (Real Madrid)

Despite scoring a goal with virtually the last sequence of the game, Joselu had a poor outing and could have had a hat-trick in this game. He played the entire 90 minutes and was at the receiving end of some wonderfully constructed chances by his teammates. However, the Spaniard attempted five shots and hit the target just once, with one effort also smashing the woodwork.

He missed two big chances to score and put Real Madrid in a comfortable spot but failed to capitalize. Despite having 22 touches of the ball overall, Joselu lost possession six times as he failed to show efficiency in any action on the field.

#1. Hit - Brahim Diaz (Real Madrid)

Diaz controlled the outcome of the game in a lovely 17-minute cameo to begin the second half. He first scored a lovely solo goal following a layoff pass from Modric. Diaz received the ball and performed a sharp goalward turn to beat his markers before firing a shot into the back of the net. That ended up being his first and only shot on target in the match.

Expand Tweet

Diaz also passed the ball with 91% accuracy, including one key pass, which was an assist for Bellingham's goal. He played as though the ball was glued to his feet, completed six dribbles to get past players. He also won eight duels.