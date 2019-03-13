Juventus 3-0 Atletico Madrid: 5 men who won the game for Massimiliano Allegri

Juventus defeated Atletico Madrid to progress into the quarterfinals of the Champions League

The surprising nature of the Champions League continues to enthral us as the season of comebacks gave us yet another story to celebrate and if you are an Atletico Madrid fan then forget.

Juventus played Atletico Madrid at the Allianz Stadium in Turin as they looked to overcome a 2-goal deficit and reach the quarterfinals of the tournament this year. The task was never going to be easy and most of the fans and critics would've counted Juventus out owing to Atletico's advantage from the first leg.

But Massimiliano Allegri's men did the remarkable as they beat the Spanish giants 3-0 at home to seal their passage into the last-8 of the tournament.

This monumental victory shall be cherished by Juventus' followers for years to come by as very rarely does it happen that a team comes back from a 2-0 loss to win the second leg in a stunning manner as the Italian club did.

With all that being said, here, we list 5 men who played a huge role in winning the game for Massimiliano Allegri:

#5 Leonardo Bonucci

Bonucci put in a great effort at the back

There is simply no doubt in the Italian being amongst the very best defenders on the planet and he just showed the road why he’s ranked so highly. Bonucci was rock-solid throughout the evening as Juventus maintained a clean sheet.

His defensive attributes were on display as the Juventus backline successfully resisted any Atletico attack. Bonucci was at the heart of the matter as he spearheaded the Juventus backline who stepped on the field with a mission and that mission was to score goals and simply not let one in!

While the Italian didn’t have any say in scoring goals, he surely didn’t let any in as the Bianconeri celebrated a famous victory over the Spanish giants at the Allianz Stadium. Bonucci's presence enhances the performance of those around him and Juventus' famous victory over Atletico Madrid supports this statement.

#4 Joao Cancelo

The Portuguese was lively throughout the game

The Portuguese international didn’t play any part in the first leg of this fixture which took place at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid. The former Benfica man was given a chance to impress as Juventus looked to beat Atletico Madrid at home to reach the last 8.

The task wasn’t supposed to be easy as Atletico held a 2-goal advantage and with the magnitude of talent they possess in the attacking department, goals were expected to come.

But Juventus were focussed at the back as the Bianconeri successfully dodged any Atletico attack to maintain a clean sheet. One solid member of the backline who turned out to be quite a performer for Juventus was Joao Cancelo.

The Portuguese had a vibrant evening and even recorded an assist!

