×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Juventus 3-0 Atletico Madrid: 5 men who won the game for Massimiliano Allegri

Sanchit Grover
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.94K   //    13 Mar 2019, 04:49 IST

Juventus defeated Atletico Madrid to progress into the quarterfinals of the Champions League
Juventus defeated Atletico Madrid to progress into the quarterfinals of the Champions League

The surprising nature of the Champions League continues to enthral us as the season of comebacks gave us yet another story to celebrate and if you are an Atletico Madrid fan then forget.

Juventus played Atletico Madrid at the Allianz Stadium in Turin as they looked to overcome a 2-goal deficit and reach the quarterfinals of the tournament this year. The task was never going to be easy and most of the fans and critics would've counted Juventus out owing to Atletico's advantage from the first leg.

But Massimiliano Allegri's men did the remarkable as they beat the Spanish giants 3-0 at home to seal their passage into the last-8 of the tournament.

This monumental victory shall be cherished by Juventus' followers for years to come by as very rarely does it happen that a team comes back from a 2-0 loss to win the second leg in a stunning manner as the Italian club did.

With all that being said, here, we list 5 men who played a huge role in winning the game for Massimiliano Allegri:


#5 Leonardo Bonucci

Bonucci put in a great effort at the back
Bonucci put in a great effort at the back

There is simply no doubt in the Italian being amongst the very best defenders on the planet and he just showed the road why he’s ranked so highly. Bonucci was rock-solid throughout the evening as Juventus maintained a clean sheet. 

His defensive attributes were on display as the Juventus backline successfully resisted any Atletico attack. Bonucci was at the heart of the matter as he spearheaded the Juventus backline who stepped on the field with a mission and that mission was to score goals and simply not let one in!

While the Italian didn’t have any say in scoring goals, he surely didn’t let any in as the Bianconeri celebrated a famous victory over the Spanish giants at the Allianz Stadium. Bonucci's presence enhances the performance of those around him and Juventus' famous victory over Atletico Madrid supports this statement.

Advertisement

#4 Joao Cancelo

The Portuguese
The Portuguese was lively throughout the game

The Portuguese international didn’t play any part in the first leg of this fixture which took place at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid. The former Benfica man was given a chance to impress as Juventus looked to beat Atletico Madrid at home to reach the last 8.

The task wasn’t supposed to be easy as Atletico held a 2-goal advantage and with the magnitude of talent they possess in the attacking department, goals were expected to come.

But Juventus were focussed at the back as the Bianconeri successfully dodged any Atletico attack to maintain a clean sheet. One solid member of the backline who turned out to be quite a performer for Juventus was Joao Cancelo.

The Portuguese had a vibrant evening and even recorded an assist!

1 / 4 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Juventus Atletico Madrid Football Cristiano Ronaldo Blaise Matuidi Juventus Stadium
Sanchit Grover
ANALYST
Juventus vs Atletico Madrid Predicted Lineups - UEFA Champions League 2018-19 predicted lineups | Juventus, Atletico Madrid injury news and more
RELATED STORY
'The more complicated it is, the more I enjoy it'- Juventus coach relishing the challenges ahead of Atletico Madrid clash in Champions League
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 4 things Juventus need to do to beat Atletico Madrid tonight 
RELATED STORY
Juventus vs Atletico Madrid - Champions League Match preview and predicted lineups
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018-19: 2 formations Juventus could play with against Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/2019: 3 Reasons why it is almost impossible for Juventus to pull off a comeback against Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
'Let's believe it is possible'- Cristiano Ronaldo urges Juventus fans to believe in their team ahead of Atletico Madrid clash
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo: Cometh the hour, cometh the man.
RELATED STORY
Atletico Madrid vs Juventus Preview: UEFA Champions League match preview, 3 players that could decide the tie in Juventus' favour 
RELATED STORY
Atletico Madrid vs Juventus Predicted lineups - Champions League Predicted Lineups and more
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us