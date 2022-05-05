Real Madrid 3-1 Manchester City (agg. 6-5): Player Ratings as Rodrygo and Karim Benzema send Los Blancos to 17th UCL final | UEFA Champions League 2021-22 

Real Madrid secured an incredible 3-1 win over Manchester City after extra time in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final on Wednesday, May 4.

Los Blancos began the game in spirit, with Vinicius Jr. leading the charge down the left wing. He led the press and almost closed Ederson down on one occasion. Karim Benzema came close to threatening Manchester City but surprisingly flashed a header over the bar. The visitors soon found a rhythm and began creating chances of their own.

Luka Modric and Aymeric Laporte were involved in a come-together and were booked. Casemiro was lucky to escape punishment for the initial challenge that led to the stoppage in play. City kept knocking on the door and arrived in dangerous areas close to Real Madrid's goal. Bernardo Silva had a chance to open the scoring, but his shot was saved by Thibaut Courtois.

The hosts did well to zonally press Manchester City to win the ball back through Federico Valverde a few times. However, they failed to retain possession, and Carlo Ancelotti was seen raising his arms in frustration on one occasion. The visitors hit the target as Phil Foden fired a shot goalwards but didn't threaten Courtois.

The first half ended with the sides deadlocked at 0-0.

Real Madrid made a blistering start to the second half and came out all guns blazing. Vinicius could have scored to put them ahead just seconds after the restart but failed to even hit the target. City soon settled down and started keeping the ball for longer periods of time.

They looked the stronger side and continued to press into Real Madrid's half. Despite their efforts, they failed to effectively break down the hosts to score. Pep Guardiola brought on Oleksandr Zinchenko and Ilkay Gundogan in a bid to alter the course of proceedings. It worked wonders as the pair started the move, which led to their goal.

Riyad Mahrez applied the finishing touches with a sweetly-struck effort that sailed into the top right corner of the net. Courtois could not do much as the shot had tremendous power on it.

Real Madrid brought on Rodrygo and Marco Asensio to try and find a way back into the tie after going 5-3 down on aggregate with less than 15 minutes left. It turned out to be a tale of impact substitutes as the former stole the show in stoppage time.

First, Karim Benzema did well to cushion a lofted pass across the face of goal. Rodrygo made a quick adjustment in the box and beat Ederson to the ball to tap-in at the near post to make it 1-1.

Soon after, Dani Carvajal played in an inch-perfect cross into the box. The Brazilian soared above everyone else to emphatically head the ball into the net to put Real Madrid 2-1 ahead.

The hosts held on to their one-goal lead and forced Manchester City into extra-time.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC REAL MADRID FANS WERE LEAVING 10 MINUTES AGO. WE'RE NOW HEADING FOR EXTRA TIME 🤯 REAL MADRID FANS WERE LEAVING 10 MINUTES AGO. WE'RE NOW HEADING FOR EXTRA TIME 🤯 https://t.co/Fh3EaXPMfs

After an unexpectedly tense situation, Guardiola attempted to rally his troops to score a goal that would put them ahead on aggregate. However, things went from bad to worse for his side. Ruben Dias gave away a penalty in the initial exchanges, which Karim Benzema coolly slotted in to make it 3-1.

With the experience they have in the competition, Real Madrid made the most of every stoppage and break-in play. They succeeded in slowing the game down and killing Manchester City's momentum. The fresh legs of Dani Ceballos and Lucas Vazquez helped the hosts as they maintained a rigid and impenetrable formation.

The visitors looked deflated after what had just unfolded in front of their eyes as they struggled to replicate their efficiency from the second half. They could not find their way back in as Real Madrid held on to win 3-1 on the night and 6-5 on aggregate.

That said, let's take a look at player ratings from this enthralling contest.

Real Madrid Player Ratings

Real Madrid v Manchester City Semi-Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Thibaut Courtois - 8/10

The Belgian was sharp in Los Blancos' goal as he made several important saves. He used his athleticism to keep the visitors' attempts at bay. He made a total of eight saves, four of which were from inside the box.

Dani Carvajal - 6.5/10

Carvajal began the game with a quick tactical foul, which hinted at the style of play Real Madrid had chosen for the game. He provided the assist for Rodrygo's second goal, which leveled the game on aggregate.

Eder Militao - 6/10

Militao looked good in defense for Madrid. He made three interceptions, three tackles, and blocked one shot.

Nacho - 6.5/10

Nacho put in a good shift in the heart of Real Madrid's defense after being brought into the side in David Alaba's place.

Ferland Mendy - 7/10

Mendy put in a decent shift on the left flank. He made two clearances, blocked one shot, and won five of his eight ground duels.

Luka Modric - 6/10

The Croatian was at his creative best but saw his emotions get the better of him in the first half. He was booked for an argument with Laporte but did well to compose himself and help his side progress.

Casemiro - 6.5/10

His importance in Real Madrid's midfield was clear for all to see. Casemiro added a much-needed aerial presence and made some important challenges as well. He was very lucky not to be booked at all.

B/R Football @brfootball Manchester City fans wondering how Casemiro doesn’t have a yellow card: Manchester City fans wondering how Casemiro doesn’t have a yellow card: https://t.co/nLXN7e27jI

Toni Kroos - 6.5/10

Kroos put in a decent shift in midfield, passing the ball with confidence and helping his side advance the ball.

Federico Valverde - 6.5/10

Valverde's pace and ability to mark opponents were an asset for the hosts. He did well to keep Manchester City's threat to a minimum on the flank.

Vinicius Jr. - 6/10

He made a bright start to the game and looked threatening on the flanks. However, he missed big chances that could have brought his side straight back into the game.

Karim Benzema - 8.5/10

Benzema looked out of sorts as he failed to hit the target despite attempting multiple shots. His positioning and movement were good, but he lacked the finishing touch. He made up for several wayward shots in some style.

He assisted Rodrygo's first goal and then topped that by scoring the all-important penalty in extra time.

Substitutes

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague



Rodrygo becomes the first player to score twice in the 90th minute of a Champions League knockout match



#UCL HISTORIC.Rodrygo becomes the first player to score twice in the 90th minute of a Champions League knockout match HISTORIC.🇧🇷 Rodrygo becomes the first player to score twice in the 90th minute of a Champions League knockout match ⚽️⚽️#UCL https://t.co/cSrfAy9BSM

Rodrygo - 9/10

Rodrygo came on and changed the complexion of the game within a matter of minutes. He scored to make it 1-1 after sharp movement in the box. Soon after, he headed his side into a 2-1 lead after leaping to meet the ball.

Marco Asensio - 6.5/10

Asensio put in a decent shift after coming on as a second-half substitute.

Eduardo Camavinga - 6.5/10

The Frenchman was brought on to help Real Madrid find a way back into the game. He put in a decent performance.

Dani Ceballos - 6/10

Ceballos came on in the first half of extra time to replace Benzema.

Lucas Vazquez & Jesus Vallejo - N/A

The pair came on late in the second half of extra time and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.

Manchester City Player Ratings

Real Madrid v Manchester City Semi-Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Ederson - 6/10

Despite a decent outing, Ederson was helpless as his side bowed out of the UCL. He made two saves in the game and distributed the ball with a 64% accuracy.

Kyle Walker - 7/10

Walker was at his defensive best, using his strength and experience to thwart Real Madrid's raids down the wing. He made one block, four tackles and won five of his six duels. He was subbed off after suffering an injury.

Ruben Dias - 6/10

Dias made five clearances, blocked one shot and won six of his nine duels. However, he gave away the penalty in extra time that saw Real Madrid go ahead 3-1.

Aymeric Laporte - 6.5/10

He struggled with Vinicius Jr.'s pace at times. He won six of his eight duels and made four clearances. The Spaniard was booked for an altercation with Modric.

Joao Cancelo - 7/10

His return to the team helped them occupy wide areas and build their play from there. Cancelo made two clearances and five interceptions. He won eight of his 12 duels and also played one key pass.

Bernardo Silva - 7/10

Silva had a decent game in the heart of Manchester City's midfield. He provided the assist for Mahrez's goal after making a brilliant run from the center circle, having been left unmarked.

POOJA!!! @PoojaMedia Real Madrid dose off here. You can’t leave Bernardo Silva free like this & go scot-free. Real Madrid dose off here. You can’t leave Bernardo Silva free like this & go scot-free. https://t.co/XskxRdhAJo

Rodri - 7/10

He played five out of six accurate long balls and won five of his eight duels in a combative outing for City.

Kevin De Bruyne - 7/10

The Belgian played two accurate long balls, completed three successful dribbles and won six of his eight ground duels.

Riyad Mahrez - 7.5/10

Mahrez was one of the standout performers for his side. He played five accurate long balls, had two shots on target and won five of his 10 ground duels. He scored his side's only goal of the game after 73 minutes.

SuperSport 🏆 @SuperSportTV



He now holds the record for most goals for Manchester City in a single The very best of Riyad MahrezHe now holds the record for most goals for Manchester City in a single #UCL campaign. The very best of Riyad Mahrez ✨He now holds the record for most goals for Manchester City in a single #UCL campaign. https://t.co/hvjIQNCnEo

Gabriel Jesus - 6.5/10

Jesus came extremely close as his effort flashed narrowly wide of the post, leaving Courtois stranded. He played for 70 minutes and did not have a clear-cut chance to score.

Phil Foden - 7/10

Foden made a lively start to the game and showed up in key attacking areas on the pitch. He attempted a shot in the first half, which Courtois had to stretch to save. He attempted a total of three shots and won four of his 10 ground duels.

Substitutes

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 7/10

Zinchenko put in an important performance for Manchester City after coming on. He made one clearance, two interceptions and five tackles. He also won a remarkable 11 of his 12 duels.

Ilkay Gundogan - 6/10

Gundogan played one key pass and made one interception after coming on as a substitute.

Jack Grealish - 6/10

Grealish looked lively with the ball and nearly scored after coming on. His missed chances could have secured the tie for Manchester City had he scored.

Fernandinho - 6/10

Fernandinho came on for Mahrez as City looked to secure their 1-0 lead at the time.

Raheem Sterling - 6/10

Sterling came on late in the game and was booked for a foul.

