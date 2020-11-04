Real Madrid 3-2 Inter Milan: Player ratings as Rodrygo comes off the bench to rescue Los Blancos | Champions League 2020-21

Real Madrid ended a run of four winless games in the Champions League after a hard-fought 3-2 win over Inter Milan at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium on Tuesday night.

Rodrygo came off the bench to net the winner after Lautaro Martinez and Ivan Perisic canceled out Real Madrid's two-goal cushion from Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos.

The victory lifts Los Blancos up to third in the Group B table with four points, tied with Shakhtar Donetsk. Meanwhile, the Nerazzurri are condemned to the bottom of the table and are still without a win in the competition.

Here's how we rate all the Real Madrid and Inter Milan players after the breath-taking contest in the Spanish capital:

Real Madrid player ratings against Inter Milan

Thibaut Courtois - 6.5/10

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois' wait for a Champions League clean sheet this season continues

Thibaut Courtois' wait for a Champions League clean sheet this season continued after conceding twice in the match, although he wasn't at fault for either goal.

The Belgian, however, did come off his line a couple of times to make some crucial blocks and went into the books at the end for time-wasting.

Lucas Vazquez - 6.5/10

Lucas Vazquez's attacking output was at a premium once again. He was also sound defensively, making some good clearances and feeding the midfield with incisive passes.

Raphael Varane - 6.5/10

It wasn't the most memorable return to the Real Madrid line-up for Raphael Varane, who was beaten to the ball by Perisic and Martinez several times. He also failed to block the latter's goal-bound shot.

Sergio Ramos - 7/10

Not his best performance, Sergio Ramos was strong in possession and even notched up his 100th strike for Los Blancos with a routine header.

100 - Sergio Ramos has scored his 100th goal for @realmadriden in all competitions, 55 of which have come with his head. Courage. pic.twitter.com/tTYWmHbtIx — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 3, 2020

Ferland Mendy - 7.5/10

Arguably the best defender for Real Madrid on the night, Ferland Mendy had Hakimi in check for most of the game and even impeded Barella's movements with crucial blocks in the second half.

Federico Valverde - 6.5/10

This was a relatively quiet outing for Federico Valverde, who struggled to get himself into the game. He missed a half-chance early on and even blasted an effort over the bar from the edge of the box. He was also booked for a late challenge on Barella.

Casemiro - 7/10

It was too hard for Casemiro to keep up with the pace of the match on some occasions, while he misplaced several passes too. He also conceded two free-kicks, the second of which was in a really good position for Inter, though Alexis Sanchez wasted it.

Toni Kroos - 7/10

Toni Kroos impressed with his work-rate and attacking involvements, combining well with Hazard and Benzema. He also assisted Ramos for Real Madrid's second goal with a perfectly-weighted corner kick.

Marco Asensio - 6.5/10

Marco Asensio started the match brightly, linking up with Hazard and even drawing a good save from Handanovic. However, his influence gradually waned, and he was barely seen in the second half until his substitution in the 64th minute.

Karim Benzema - 7/10

Karim Benzema continued his upturn of form with another goal, pouncing on Achraf Hakimi's poor back pass to open Real Madrid's account for the night. However, he soon drifted off before wasting a good chance in the final moments and also forcing Handanovic into a save.

⚽️6⃣7⃣ Only four players in history have scored more Champions League goals than Karim Benzema...#UCL pic.twitter.com/uwuVTIh0qZ — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 3, 2020

Eden Hazard - 6.5/10

Eden Hazard was only sporadically promising. There were times when he took the game to the Nerazzurri with his speed on the ball and even teed up with Asensio for an early chance. However, he was largely quiet for the majority of the game.

Substitutes

Rodrygo - 7/10

Rodrygo didn't do much but his goal was enough to make a huge impact as it helped secure all three points for Real Madrid.

Vinicius Junior - 6.5/10

Vinicius Junior wasn't involved in the game much but helped set up Rodrygo with an accurate cross over the Inter defense.

Luka Modric - 6.5/10

The Croatian was called on for the final 15 minutes of the match in place of Toni Kroos and created a chance for Benzema right at the death.