Real Madrid 3(3)- 1(2) PSG: 5 talking points as Karim Benzema's hat-trick sinks the Parisians | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Real Madrid staged a staggering comeback in the second leg of their Round of 16 second leg clash against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Wednesday night. Los Blancos won the game 3-1 and sealed the tie 3-2 on aggregate to book their place in the quarter-finals of the European competition.

Real Madrid started on a positive note at the Santiago Bernabeu, trying to make an early statement. PSG, meanwhile, grew confident as the game progressed and came close to opening the scoring through Kylian Mbappe. But Thibaut Courtois made a great save to deny the visitors. However, the French giants finally broke the deadlock through Mbappe, who slotted home after receiving a great through ball from Neymar in the 39th minute.

Real Madrid came out all guns blazing in the second half. Karim Benzema forced PSG keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma into making an error before capitalizing on it to make it 1-1 on the night in the 61st minute.

Benzema then scored Madrid's second in the 76th minute following some brilliant work by Luka Modric. The Frenchman made it 3-1 just two minutes later after pouncing on an error from Marquinhos to bury one in into the bottom corner.

On that note, here's a look at five talking points from the game:

#5 PSG's defense crumbled under pressure

Marquinhos had a game to forget.

PSG's back-line of Achraf Hakimi, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos and Nuno Mendes were completely outplayed by Real Madrid. Marquinhos was unable to keep hold of the ball and lost possession several times under pressure. The Brazilian was even responsible for Real Madrid and Benzema's third goal.

Meanwhile, Achraf Hakimi was unable to keep Vinicius Jr. at bay. The Real Madrid forward line completely rattled the opposition defenders. Additionally, Donnarumma made a huge blunder to award Real Madrid the equalizer as he failed to clear the ball when he had time.

#4 Kylian Mbappe was the only positive for PSG

Kylian Mbappe celebrates with Lionel Messi.

Kylian Mbappe was his usual self against Real Madrid. The French international wrecked havoc every time he advanced towards the Madrid goal.

Mbappe put PSG 1-0 up in the 39th minute after receiving a defense-splitting pass from Neymar. The former Monaco star deceived Courtois and David Alaba before slotting one in to help his side take a 2-0 aggregate lead.

Mbappe won five duels, made four recoveries, completed two dribbles and created two chances against Real Madrid.

In a game where Lionel Messi and Neymar went missing, Mbappe was the sole PSG star trying to make something happen.

#3 Carlo Ancelotti was spot on with his substitutions

Carlo Ancelotti made the right moves.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti got his substitutions bang on. Replacing Toni Kroos and Marco Asensio for Eduardo Camavinga and Rodrygo in the 57th minute completely changed the dynamics of the game.

Asensio struggled to get hold of the ball and Rodrygo's inclusion allowed Real Madrid to glide on the right wing.

Meanwhile, Camavinga induced new energy into the hosts as his relentless pressing and quick movement gave PSG no chance in the centre of the park.

Ancelotti's decision to bring in Lucas Vazquez for Dani Carvajal in the 66th minute was brilliant as well. Carvajal was clearly struggling against the pace of Mbappe, and Vazquez, with his fresh legs, was just able to keep the Frenchman in check.

#2 Real Madrid oozed class

Real Madrid players celebrate after scoring a goal.

Real Madrid once again displayed why they are the most successful club in the history of the Champions League.

The Spanish giants showed immense character despite going down 2-0 on aggregate, never losing hope.

PSG's implosion, on the other hand, was a case in point of why mentality is one of the most important virtues of the game.

The Parisians had everything going for them and still could not hold on to their 2-0 aggregate lead as Real Madrid's experience and hunger got the better of them.

#1 Karim Benzema is the man of the hour

Karim Benzema with a special performance.

Karim Benzema's hat-trick completely turned the tide of the game. The Frenchman opened the scoring for the hosts as he pressurized Donnarumma into giving the ball away to Vinicius. The Brazilian, in turn, set up the 34-year-old for a simple tap-in from six yards out just after the hour mark.

Benzema combined brilliantly with Modric to put one past the Italian goalkeeper for his second soon after. The France international then latched on to Marquinhos' mistimed clearance before coolly slotting the ball into the bottom corner to complete Real Madrid's turnaround in the 78th minute.

Edited by Samya Majumdar