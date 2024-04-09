Real Madrid 3-3 Manchester City: Los Blancos Player Ratings as two sides play out thrilling draw | UEFA Champions League 2023-24

Real Madrid came from behind to salvage a draw against Manchester City in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, April 9.

Following their win over Athletic Bilbao, Carlo Ancelotti made two changes to the side. He welcomed the return of Vinicius Jr. from suspension and Eduardo Camavinga. Nacho Fernandez and Brahim Diaz made way for the pair.

Manchester City, meanwhile, made four changes to their side that won at Crystal Palace. Mateo Kovacic, Manuel Akanji, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva came in for Rico Lewis, Oscar Bobb, Julian Alvarez and Kevin De Bruyne.

It was a poor start for the hosts as City took the lead in the second minute. Silva stepped up to take a free kick and Andriy Lunin could not keep his low shot out of the back of the net.

Real Madrid managed to find their footing soon and equalised in the 12th minute. Camavinga's long-range effort took a wicked deflection off Ruben Dias and flew into the bottom corner to level the scores.

Just two minutes later, they took the lead as a quick counter-attack saw Rodyrgo isolated against the City defence. The Brazilian dribbled at Akanji before slipping the ball through to take the lead.

It continued to be an end-to-end affair into the second half where the visitors finally made it 2-2 in the 66th minute. Phil Foden's fantastic effort from the edge of the box flew into the top corner, leaving Lunin no chance.

City turned the game over quickly five minutes later with Gvardiol scoring with another sensational long shot. Real Madrid yet again dropped off and the Croatian's powerful effort found the back of the net to make it 3-2.

Los Blancos pushed for an equaliser and eventually found it through Fede Valverde. A cross from Vinicius on the left found the Uruguayan whose brilliant volley rocketed home to bring the score back level.

A thrilling affair between the two sides set up a well-poised second leg back in Manchester. Here are the player ratings:

Real Madrid Player Ratings

Andriy Lunin - 5/10

The Ukrainian could have done better with the first goal, finding himself out of position as Bernardo Silva scored with a smart effort. Apart from that, he couldn't do much with the other two goals, making three saves all game.

Dani Carvajal - 6/10

He had some trouble dealing with Jack Grealish down his flank and did not contribute much in Real Madrid's attack either.

Antonio Rudiger - 7.5/10

Rudiger put in a brilliant performance, completely shutting down Erling Haaland. The German found himself isolated one-on-one with the Norwegian on multiple occasions and dealt with him really well, finishing with three duels won, three clearances and two interceptions.

Aurelien Tchouameni - 5.5/10

A difficult night for the Frenchman playing as a makeshift center-back who is set to be ruled out for the next clash after picking up a yellow card in the first minute.

Ferland Mendy - 6.5/10

He looked lively on the left flank, combining well with the midfield and the attackers and showing his talent on the ball.

Eduardo Camavinga - 6.5/10

After opening the scoring for his side through a deflected effort, Camavinga put in an energetic outing playing in front of the back four. He had one chance created, five passes into the final third, six recoveries and six defensive actions in the game.

Toni Kroos - 6.5/10

Kroos helped Real Madrid control the midfield in the stretches of the game they were dominant. Defensively, he could have done better to prevent City's third goal by stepping out to Gvardiol.

Fede Valverde - 7/10

The tireless Uruguayan got on the scoresheet with a wonder strike and lived up to his reputation, covering every blade of grass. He had three shots (two on target), one chance created, three duels won and five recoveries.

Jude Bellingham - 6/10

A largely quiet night for Real Madrid's star midfielder who cut a frustrated figure at times.

Vinicius Jr - 6.5/10

Like his co-star Bellingham, Vinicius also had a difficult first period but looked better in his stint in the second half, setting up Valverde's goal.

Rodrygo - 7/10

The Brazilian was lively in the first half, helping Real Madrid take the lead with a cool finish. He continued to perform well until being taken off, finishing with three shots (two on target) and two chances created to go with his goal.

Substitutes

Luka Modric - 6/10

A decent 20 minutes for the Croatian who could not make much of a difference after coming on for Kroos.

Brahim Diaz - 6/10

Similar to Modric, he played the last 20 minutes replacing the lively Rodrygo but could not contribute much.

Joselu - N/A

He came on late and did not play enough minutes to merit a rating.