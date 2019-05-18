×
Real Madrid: 3 left-wingers the Los Blancos should consider signing in the summer 

Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
884   //    18 May 2019, 12:53 IST

Zidane is staring at a squad overhaul
We have reached the business end of the 2018/19 season and by now, we tend to know how every team has fared this season. One of the biggest football clubs in the world, Real Madrid were one of the most talked about clubs this season.

Their season revolved around Cristiano Ronaldo leaving the club and Florentino Perez not replacing him. Real Madrid's downfall this season has been singled down to the lack of match winners they have in their team. Madrid are currently 3rd in the LaLiga table with one game to go and in the Champions League, they lost out to Ajax in the round of 16.

There is no doubt that the season was underwhelming and they are staring at a squad overhaul. After sacking two managers in the middle of the season, Zinedine Zidane once again took charge of the Los Blancos. The squad needs some reinforcements and they already have one as they have signed Eder Militao from FC Porto.

Madrid still needs some players in certain positions and left-wing is one such spot as they still haven't replaced Ronaldo. So, in this slideshow, we take a look at the three left-wing options Madrid can look at:

#3 Lorenzo Insigne

Insigne could be a hit in Madrid
Lorenzo Insigne currently plays for Napoli and he can be the alternative that Madrid can look at in terms of the left-wing spot. Insigne is currently at the peak of his powers and he is tailor made for Zidane's counter-attacking football.

The diminutive Italian is blessed with raw pace and skill on the ball and his dribbling can be compared with the very best. Insigne can score and create goals at will and his leadership qualities can come to the aid of Madrid.

The Napoli ace has attracted some interest from all over Europe and his recent fall out with Carlo Ancelotti can make it a cut-price deal. So, Zidane could look at the Italian to be a potential option at left-wing.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football Eden Hazard Neymar Zinedine Zidane Santiago Bernabeu Stadium Real Madrid Transfer News
