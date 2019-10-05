Real Madrid 4-2 Granada: 3 reasons why Los Blancos won the match | LaLiga 2019/2020

Ume Elvis FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 206 // 05 Oct 2019, 23:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid CF v Granada CF - La Liga

Real Madrid consolidated their spot atop the standings in LaLiga by defeating Granada 4-2 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The visitors have been one of the surprise packages in the league this term and came into the fixture in second place just one point behind Real Madrid.

With Real Madrid having posted a disappointing 2-2 draw with Club Brugge at home in the Champions League, the onus was on Zidane's men to get back to winning ways and they discharged their duties effectively to head into the international break with lifted spirits.

Los Blancos raced into a 2-0 half-time lead, with Luka Modric making t 3-0 after the break but two quickfire goals from Granada set up a grandstand finish, but Real Madrid held on until the final minute of regular time when James Rodriguez added a fourth for the home side just seven minutes after coming on.

The win sees Real Madrid extend their lead over Atletico Madrid at the top of the table to four points (although their city rivals have a game in hand).

Here, we highlight three factors that contributed to Real Madrid's victory over Granada.

#3 Overall, they were the better team

Real Madrid CF v Granada CF - La Liga

While they might not have looked it on numerous occasions this season, Real Madrid are one of the best teams in the world, with a plethora of world-class players in every department of the squad.

When they bring their A-game, few clubs can match Real Madrid and that happened to be the case in the game against Granada.

Advertisement

The home side dominated proceedings almost from the get-go and did not let Granada get a foothold in the game.

In total, Real Madrid had 13 shots, of which 10 were on target, while they also had 61% of the possession and completed 472 passes (85% accuracy) compared to the 278 (79% accuracy managed by Granada).

Over the 90 minutes, Zinedine Zidane's men were in total control and bar a brief 10-minute period in the second half where they threatened to unravel, Granada rarely troubled them; hence, they were good value for their win.

1 / 3 NEXT