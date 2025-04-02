Real Madrid 4-4 Real Sociedad (5-4 agg.): Player Ratings as Rudiger scores extra-time winner to clinch thriller for Los Blancos | Copa del Rey 2024-25

Real Madrid came from two goals down to secure a 4-4 draw against Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals on Tuesday, April 1.

As a result, Los Blancos progress to the final with a 5-4 aggregate win, having secured a 1-0 win in the first leg away from home. They will face the winner of the second semi-final between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona.

Real Madrid made a decent start to the contest but were pushed onto the back foot after just 16 minutes by Real Sociedad. Pablo Marin assisted Ander Barrenetxea for the opening goal as the visitors drew the contest 1-1 on aggregate. However, that changed just a few minutes later. Vinicius Junior assisted Endrick to make it 2-1 on aggregate.

The first half saw Real Madrid dominate possession and also carve out a lot of chances, but lacked accuracy in the final third. Despite 10 attempts at goal, they managed to hit the target just twice. Real Sociedad, on the other hand, were not much better themselves. They attempted two shots and hit the target just once for their only goal as the teams were tied 1-1 on the night at half-time.

The second half saw Real Sociedad climb to what seemed like an unassailable situation as David Alaba's own goal made it 2-1 to the visitors. Mikel Oyarzabal made it 3-1 just eight minutes later as he converted a pass from Takefusa Kubo. However, Real Madrid were no pushovers as they replied to those goals almost instantly.

Jude Bellingham converted from Vinicius Junior's pass to make it 3-2 after 82 minutes, before Aurelien Tchouameni converted Rodrygo's pass to make it 3-3 just four minutes later. The game looked set to end in a narrow aggregate win for Real Madrid late on, but Real Sociedad struck via Oyarzabal in the 93rd minute to force extra-time.

Both managers made several changes in extra-time but the hosts had the final say. Arda Guler assisted Antonio Rudiger to make it 4-4 on the night and 5-4 to Real Madrid on aggregate as they held on to progress to the final. On that note, here are their player ratings.

Real Madrid Player Ratings

Andriy Lunin - 6/10

Lunin made two saves for Real Madrid between the sticks but also conceded a worrying four goals in a subpar display by his standards.

Lucas Vazquez - 7.5/10

Vazquez was pretty solid in defense as he won six duels at the back, making three clearances and four tackles as well. He also played three key passes.

Raul Asencio - 6/10

Asencio was below-par in this game against Real Sociedad as he won just three of six duels and was also dribbled past once.

David Alaba - 5.5/10

Alaba had a subpar performance as well as he ended up scoring an unfortunate own goal for his team.

Eduardo Camavinga - 6.5/10

Camavinga had a decent game at the left back spot and also picked up a yellow card for a foul.

Federico Valverde - 6.5/10

Valverde was the engine for Real Madrid as he played the entire duration of the contest, but was unable to make a direct impact in the final third.

Aurelien Tchouameni - 7.5/10

Tchouameni passed the ball with 94% accuracy and also won nine duels in midfield. He also scored a good goal for his team.

Rodrygo - 8/10

Rodrygo was influential in the final third as he played three key passes, including one assist. He also won nine duels, making three tackles as well.

Jude Bellingham - 8.5/10

Bellingham had a great game as he scored one goal, played four key passes, seven long balls, won 13 duels and also made two clearances.

Vinicius Junior - 8.5/10

Vini provided two assists for his teammates to help Real Madrid cross the line to progress to the final. He also completed four dribbles and won 10 duels.

Endrick - 7.5/10

Endrick had a decent game as he scored the opening goal of the contest for his team. He played two key passes and attempted three other shots that were off-target.

Substitutes

Kylian Mbappe - 7/10

Mbappe came off the bench and put in a good performance for Los Blancos.

Luka Modric - 7/10

Modric replaced Vazquez in the second half and put in a good performance.

Fran Garcia - 6.5/10

Garcia came on in place of Camavinga and put in a decent performance.

Antonio Rudiger - 7.5/10

He replaced Alaba and scored the winning goal of the contest in the late stages.

Arda Guler - 7.5/10

Guler provided the assist for Real Madrid's late winner in this contest.

Brahim Diaz - 6.5/10

Diaz replaced Asencio and put in a decent performance.

