Real Madrid recorded a resounding 5-1 win over Celtic to conclude the UEFA Champions League group stages. With that result, they enter the knockout phase as winners of Group F.

Los Blancos entered this contest having won three, drawn one, and lost one of their five games in Group F so far. They were on top of the table with 10 points, one ahead of RB Leipzig.

Carlo Ancelotti knew that his men needed to match the German team's result to secure their passage to the knockout rounds as group winners. He fielded a strong lineup for this game to achieve just that.

Real Madrid made a positive start to the game as they looked to make their way into Celtic's 18-yard box with quick passing moves. They were awarded an early penalty after Moritz Jenz handled the ball in the box. Skipper Luka Modric stepped up to score and hand Los Blancos an early lead.

The hosts were awarded another penalty midway through the first period as Matt O'Riley handled the ball. The referee failed to spot it initially but reversed her decision following advice from the VAR. O'Riley was booked and Rodrygo stepped up and made no mistake from the spot as he made it 2-0.

The visitors were then awarded a penalty of their own as Ferland Mendy committed a foul inside his own box. Josip Juranovic stepped up to try and bring Celtic back into the game but saw his attempt saved by Thibaut Courtois. Real Madrid led 2-0 going into half-time.

Real Madrid made a blistering start to the second half as they scored two goals within a quarter of an hour after the game resumed. Marco Asensio displayed his finishing skills as he guided a driven shot perfectly into the bottom corner in the 51st minute. Federico Valverde then teed Vinicius up for the hosts' fourth goal just 10 minutes later.

Both Ange Postecoglu and Carlo Ancelotti decided to make multiple changes as they rotated their squads. Karim Benzema made his return from injury as he came on shortly after the hour-mark. Real Madrid added a fifth goal after 71 minutes. This time, substitute Vazquez turned provider as he set up Valverde who scored with an exquisite finish.

Celtic pulled one goal back late in the game as substitute Jota scored with an unsavable free-kick from the edge of the box. However, Real Madrid held on and secured a big win. That said, let's take a look at the five hits and flops from the game.

#5. Hit - Rodrygo

Rodrygo caused Celtic all sorts of problems and was menacing in front of the goal. He attempted a total of five shots, with two on target and two blocked. He scored from the spot to make it 2-0 to his side. He also played two key passes and won two duels in a good performace overall.

#4. Flop - Ferland Mendy

Mendy had a relatively poor game compared to his teammates as he was unable to provide significant positive contribution. He did give away a penalty in the first half, though. However, Courtois made a lovely save to deny Celtic.

#3. Hit - Thibaut Courtois

Courtois had a brilliant game overall and was crucial to Real Madrid's confidence in the game.

He made three vital saves in the first period, including a well-struck penalty from Josip Juranovic. He guessed correctly and dived to saved the shot as the score remained 2-0 going into the break.

Courtois also made four superb saves in the second period but was beaten by a delightful free-kick from Jota.

#2. Flops - Moritz Jenz, Josip Juranovic and Matt O'Riley

The Celtic trio had poor games as they put their side in tough spots at different junctures of the contest.

Jenz was the first culprit as he was penalized for a handball inside the box in just the fifth minute. Luka Modric stepped up and converted the resultant penalty. O'Riley was next in line as he, too, was penalized for handling the ball in the box and was booked too. Rodrygo converted the resultant penalty to make it 2-0.

Juranovic then rounded off a first half that arguably killed any hopes of a Celtic comeback with a penalty miss in the 35th minute.

#1. Hit - Federico Valverde

Valverde had a lovely game as he provided an assist for Vinicius to make it 4-0 after 61 minutes. He then scored a scorching goal just 10 minutes later to round off a five-star scoring performance for Real Madrid.

You can watch his goal below.

TC @totalcristiano FEDE VALVERDE WHAT A GOAL! FEDE VALVERDE WHAT A GOAL! https://t.co/OWwPENrPvN

Poll : 0 votes