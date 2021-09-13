Real Madrid 5-2 Celta Vigo: 5 talking points as Los Blancos complete comeback victory | La Liga 2021-22

Real Madrid secured a 5-2 victory over Celta Vigo on Sunday evening, with Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior among the goals at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti named a strong starting lineup that saw the return of Luka Modric, although Gareth Bale missed out due to a thigh injury.

Things got off to a horrible start for Los Blancos, who found themselves behind after just four minutes. A terrible defensive mix-up saw Iago Aspas tee up Santi Mina, and the former Valencia man made no mistake from close range.

Vinicius Junior went close for an immediate equalizer, but his header from a corner was saved at point-blank range by Matias Dituro.

Real Madrid upped the ante and deservedly drew level through Karim Benzema in the 24th minute. The Frenchman converted Federico Valverde's one-time cross into the box, leaving Dituor with no chance.

Celta Vigo went ahead just seven minutes later through Franco Cervi. Real Madrid failed to clear their lines, allowing the midfielder to go one-on-one with Thibaut Courtois.

The Argentine's initial effort bounced back off the post, but he was on hand to convert the rebound into the unguarded net.

Real Madrid thought they drew level in the 39th minute, but the linesman curtailed celebrations for an offside in the buildup. This saw the visitors hold a marginal lead at the break.

It took just two minutes after the restart for the hosts to draw level. Miguel Gutierrez sent a delightful cross into the box, and Karim Benzema found the back of the net with an expertly-placed header.

Real Madrid went ahead for the first time on the night in the 54th minute. Gutierrez was once again the provider as he sent Vinicius on his way with a pristine through ball.

The Brazil international showed great composure to time his run to perfection before slotting the ball past Matias Dituro.

At this point, the capital side smelled blood and dominated proceedings for the rest of the half, with two goals to show for their efforts.

The first of those goals saw Eduardo Camavinga convert from close range after Luka Modric's shot was parried into his path.

Real Madrid were then awarded a penalty after Dennis Suarez felled Vinicius Junior in the box. Karim Benzema made no mistake from 12 yards in the 87th minute.

The victory saw Real Madrid maintain their unbeaten start to the season as they climbed up to the summit of the standings in La Liga.

Here are five talking points from the highly entertaining game.

#5 Real Madrid launch refurbished Santiago Bernabeu in perfect fashion

Real Madrid renovated the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid have embarked on a mega upgrade and renovation of the iconic Santiago Bernabeu, which saw the historic stadium out of use for almost two years.

While renovations were ongoing, the club made their training ground - the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano - their temporary home.

Plans were put in place for the renovations to start at the end of the 2019-20 season. However, restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic saw Real Madrid resume at their training ground post-lockdown.

⚡️ WHAT a comeback! ⚡️

Club management put all hands on deck to get the stadium ready. The result was a state-of-the-art edifice at par with the club's iconic standing in the global game.

The game against Celta Vigo saw Real Madrid return to their spiritual home after 560 days away. The Galicians threatened to spoil the party atmosphere, but the hosts ultimately came through to relaunch their stadium with a convincing victory.

Although there are still some final details to iron out, the upgrade at the Bernabeu was clear for everyone to see. The players deserve credit for marking the occasion with a convincing victory.

#4 Defensive issues remain a problem for Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid have defensive issues for Carlo Ancelotti to worry about

Real Madrid lost the services of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane in one fell swoop last summer. The duo has been the defensive backbone of the club's successes over the last decade and replacing them was going to be no mean feat.

This season has seen the 13-time European champions struggle at the back, and their defensive lapses were painfully obvious against Celta Vigo.

Eduardo Coudet's side exploited the spaces left behind, and the hosts were at sixes and sevens while trying to curtail the threat of Iago Aspas and Santi Mina.

The visitors cut open the defense time and again, particularly in the first half, and were able to carve out several good goalscoring opportunities.

Real Madrid ultimately triumphed, but their defensive struggles so far this season are sure to be a cause for concern for Carlo Ancelotti.

