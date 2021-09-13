Real Madrid 5-2 Celta Vigo: Los Blancos player ratings as Karim Benzema's hat-trick seals comeback victory | La Liga 2021-22

Real Madrid maintained their unbeaten start to the new La Liga season as they secured a 5-2 comeback victory over Celta Vigo on their return to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Celta Vigo started Sunday's game in dominant fashion, and their efforts were rewarded almost imminently. Santi Mina opened the scoring for them in the fourth minute to give the visitors a well-deserved lead.

Karim Benzema equalized for Real Madrid in the 24th minute. However, his effort was undone by Franco Cervi, who scored from a glittering Celta Vigo counterattack in the 31st minute.

Los Blancos were trailing by a goal going into the half-time break. However, what followed in the second half was an excellent attacking display from Carlo Ancelotti's side.

The home side scored four second-half goals, courtesy of Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior and Eduardo Camavinga. They subsequently came off as triumphant winners on their much-awaited return to the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, let's take a look at the Real Madrid player ratings from the match.

Real Madrid player ratings against Celta Vigo

Thibaut Courtois - 7/10

Thibaut Courtois made a couple of really good saves against Celta Vigo, especially in the second half. He made three saves throughout the 90 minutes. However, he had little to no chance of stopping any of his opponents' goals.

Dani Carvajal - 6/10

Dani Carvajal struggled to provide the much-needed spark down the right flank. Although he didn't offer much in attack, he handled his defensive duties exceptionally well. The Spaniard made three tackles and one key pass while completing 86% of his passes.

Eder Militao - 7/10

Eder Militao is slowly turning into one of Real Madrid's most reliant players. He enjoyed yet another solid outing at the heart of the Los Blancos defense and showcased his excellent defensive ability throughout the game.

Militao completed seven ball recoveries and won three aerial duels at a 100% success rate.

Nacho Fernandez - 6/10

Nacho Fernandez was partly to blame for Celta Vigo's first goal as he struggled defensively from start to finish. However, the Spaniard passed the ball with ease and picked up all the right passes in the buildup. He completed 60 accurate passes with 98% accuracy.

Miguel Gutierrez - 8/10

Miguel Gutierrez didn't look out of place in what was his first-ever outing at the Santiago Bernabeu. He was impressive at both ends of the pitch as he handled his defensive duties effortlessly, while also joining the attack at times.

The Spaniard provided an excellent assist to Karim Benzema in the second half.

Luka Modric - 7/10

Luka Modric put in yet another no-nonsense display as he used the ball efficiently and intelligently to keep things ticking for Real Madrid throughout the game.

Casemiro - 6/10

Casemiro uncharacteristically struggled to get hold of the game and was partly at fault in the build-up to Celta Vigo's first goal.

The midfielder had trouble stopping Celta Vigo's counter-attacks throughout the 90 minutes. However, he did help create Real Madrid's first goal with a sublime pass.

Federico Valverde - 8/10

Federico Valverde was Real Madrid's best midfielder on the night. He was intelligent in his passing and dynamic in possession. He also provided a sumptuous assist for Karim Benzema's first goal.

Valverde won three defensive duels and managed to complete 53 passes with a 95% accuracy.

Eden Hazard - 7/10

Eden Hazard put up a diligent performance for Los Blancos and linked up well with other forwards. However, he failed to make a telling impact on the game and was the least impressive attacker in Real Madrid's front three.

Karim Benzema - 9.5/10

It was a truly sensational performance from Real Madrid's talisman. Karim Benzema was inarguably the best player on the pitch and single-handedly drove Real Madrid's comeback. He scored thrice and also provided the assist for Vinicius Junior's goal.

Vinicius Junior - 8/10

Vinicius Junior's composure with the ball at his feet, coupled with his excellent off-the-ball movement, caused all sorts of problems for the Celta Vigo backline.

The Brazilian scored Real Madrid's third goal with a sumptuous finish. He also won a penalty for Karim Benzema's third goal of the night.

Substitutes

Eduardo Camavinga - 7/10

Eduardo Camavinga enjoyed a dream start to his Real Madrid career with a well-taken goal off the bench.

Marco Asensio - N/A

Marco Asensio came on with a little over ten minutes remaining and didn't have enough time to make an impact on the game.

Marcelo Viera - N/A

Marcelo came on in the 89th minute of the match. He didn't play enough minutes to warrant a rating.

Rodrygo - N/A

Rodrygo also came on in the 89th minute and didn't have enough time to make any sort of impact on the game.

