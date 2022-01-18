Real Madrid accept offer for Eden Hazard from Premier League side - Reports

Real Madrid outcast Eden Hazard is reportedly on his way back to the Premier League. According to El Nacional, the Spanish giants have accepted an offer from Newcastle United worth €40 million plus €10 million in add-ons.

The Belgian winger has failed to light up the Santiago Bernabeu since his €150 million move from Chelsea in 2019. Recurring injuries reduced his game time substantially, causing him to miss more than half of Real Madrid's games.

He has only made 59 appearances for Los Blancos in all competitions so far, scoring only five goals.

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti reportedly hasn't included Hazard in his plans, a fact that became apparent when he refused to play the star in their recent victorious Spanish Super Cup campaign.

He also cut a despondent figure during the trophy celebrations, leading everyone to gage that Hazard is unhappy at the club. Transfer rumors have been making the rounds lately with some reports even teasing a sensational return to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

However, it looks like the Magpies have now swooped in, making him their second marquee acquisition after bagging Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid. It has also been reported that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez accepted the offer immediately as it met his expectations.

The La Liga giants stand to lose a lot of their initial fee for the Belgian international but would be happy to cut the losses given his hefty weekly wages. Hazard must reportedly undergo another surgery to fix his latest injury but Perez has blocked it as he wants him sold in the January transfer window.

Chelsea not out of the question for the Real Madrid outcast

Although Los Blancos have accepted Newcastle's offer, a return to Chelsea is still not completely ruled out for Hazard. It remains to be seen if the Blues will enter a bidding war for their former player.

With less than two weeks left in the winter transfer window and no deal signed yet, it's likely that Hazard will have to wait until the end of the season to finalize a move.

Until then, he's free to negotiate, and if his former side come up with a better offer, then he could be on his way back to London.

