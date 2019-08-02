Real Madrid agree deal with Ajax for Pogba alternative, Dybala to be forced out as Juventus agree terms with Lukaku and more: Transfer Roundup, 2 August 2019

Pogba to Real Madrid not happening?

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. We think it's safe to say with what's going on in the footballing world that this summer transfer window could change the power dynamics in Europe with each passing day.

We have some exciting news to bring to you today. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 2 August 2019.

Pogba's dream move hits major setback as Real Madrid agree deal with Ajax for Van de Beek

Van de Beek (right) fights for the ball in Netherlands' UEFA Nations final against Portugal

Paul Pogba looks destined to kick on at Manchester United beyond the summer. Manchester United have shown zero intention of letting go of their creative midfielder and are under no pressure to sell. This puts them in a position where they can price teams out of a pursuit for Pogba.

They seem to have succeeded in doing exactly that. United had slapped a price tag in the range of £180 million on the Frenchman. Real Madrid are short on funds after splurging heavily in the opening weeks of the summer transfer window.

However, Madrid are not going to sit back as they have now agreed a deal for Ajax midfielder Donny Van de Beek whom they've been eyeing as an alternative for Pogba.

The report claims:

"In Marca and AS, news of Real Madrid's interest in Ajax's Dutchman Van de Beek comes out.

"From what I have learned, things go further. There is already a proposal accepted by the Dutch club and player.

"Van de Beek should sign for five or six years in the next few days. Trading has been around for days."

The report suggests that Zinedine Zidane was not too keen on the deal as he was hell bent on bringing Pogba to the Santiago Bernabeu. However, his opinion has been ignored as Florentino Perez strives to make sure the midfield is shored up before the new season starts.

If that's the case, it would be the second time that Zizou's interests have been overlooked. Earlier, Zidane was all for letting Gareth Bale leave. However, Perez blocked the transfer and Bale continues to train for Real Madrid now. When he's not playing golf, i.e.

