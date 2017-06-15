Reports: Real Madrid and Chelsea agree £65 million transfer

Bayern Munich and Manchester United were also keen on signing him!

@falsewinger by Sripad Rumours 15 Jun 2017, 11:17 IST

WIN-WIN situation

What’s the story?

James Rodriguez' future is still undecided and with the Colombian on International duty, it's going to take longer. Real Madrid are keen on closing the transfer as they want to start concentrating on their targets.

AS are now reporting that Los Blancos are considering Chelsea's £65 million offer for the forward and are willing to let him join them. The Blues' are now waiting for the player to accept personal terms.

In case you didn’t know...

Chelsea tried to sign James Rodriguez in January as well. Antonio Conte was keen on spending the £60 million he got from Oscar's sale to China.

Real Madrid were not willing to let go of him as they had a transfer ban that time. They could not sign a replacement that window and with the club chasing the league title, they did not want to weaken the squad.

Despite being at Madrid the whole season, he played just 1498 minutes! However, he scored 11 goals and assisted eight when he got the chance. He ended the season with 2 titles - La Liga and Champions League - but wants to leave to secure more match time.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid are ready to let go ofJames Rodriguez in the summer and are considering offers. Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Manchester United were the top clubs interested in signing the Colombian while Juventus were also keeping an eye on him.

Reports suggest that Chelsea had three bids - £50 million, £57 million and £60 million - rejected for him before the Spanish giants finally agreed for £65 million. Los Blancos were holding out for £70 million but no clubs were interested in matching it.

Bayern Munich agreed personal terms with James but the German club were not ready to pay the fee Real Madrid were demanding. Thus the deal collapsed and Chelsea swooped in.

Eden Hazard's injury gave the talks an extra boost as Chelsea knew they had to sign a winger at any cost. The Belgian is set to miss the start of next season due to a fractured ankle.

What’s next?

James Rodriguez will hold talks with Chelsea in the coming days. Should he agree a deal, he will sign for them and be officially unveiled by the club next month.

Chelsea are also pursuing other targets and are keen on sealing all the transfers before the season kicks off. The Blues' have a tough start to their title-defending season.

Author’s Take

James Rodriguez would be a brilliant signing for Chelsea. Even for the player, it would be a great move as he would get to play regularly on the left wing till Hazard's back and then move on the right wing to replace Willian or Pedro.