Real Madrid Atletico Madrid: 5 talking points as Los Blancos dispatch city rivals | LaLiga 2020-21    

Goals in each half from unlikely source Casemiro and Jan Oblak- who scored into his own net- gave Real Madrid a 2-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in the Madrid derby.

The visitors came into this fixture as the form team in LaLiga, with seven consecutive victories propelling them to the top of the table.

They, however, struggled to contain Real's early pressure and Benzema forced Oblak into a save that ricocheted off the post in the 10th minute.

The defending champions got the lead their pressure deserved when Casemiro headed in a Toni Kroos corner kick in the 15th minute to put Atleti behind for the first time in LaLiga this season.

In what was a subpar performance, Atletico Madrid struggled to get going in the first half and could have been further behind at half time but for some fine saves by their goalkeeper.

A poor piece of play from Renan Lodi and Mario Hermoso put visitors under pressure at the start of the second half and Karim Benzema was fouled by Angel Correa for a free-kick right on the edge of the area that Sergio Ramos shot against the wall.

Atletico Madrid ramped up the pressure there after and a good team move saw Marcos Llorente play a pristine ball across the box that found Thomas Lemar unmarked at the back post which he crashed against the post when he should have scored.

Joao Felix was substituted for Saul Niguez much to his chagrin as Diego Simeone attempted to build on his side's pressure but Real Madrid soon doubled their advantage.

Saul Niguez headed out a Toni Kroos free-kick and Dani Carvajal controlled the rebound with his chest before striking a perfect shot on the half volley which a diving Oblak could only push into his net.

Late on, Courtois was forced into a point-blank save from Saul after an excellent cross from Renan Lodi and Thomas Lemar shot over after weaving his way through the hosts' defense.

Real Madrid could have got a third late on but Oblak was on hand to thwart Lucas Vazquez with an excellent save.

The win took the hosts up to third, just three points behind Atletico Madrid - who have a game in hand - and here, we shall rundown the five talking points from the fixture.

#5 Three wins from three in season-defining week for Real Madrid

Zidane inspired Real Madrid to three key victories

A week can either be long or short time in football, depending on the situation you find yourselves in and for Real Madrid, it happened to be the former.

It seems like eons ago when Zinedine Zidane was supposedly on his way out of the club after a poor start to the season and rumors were rife that Florentino Perez was lining up Mauricio Pochettino or Raul Gonzalez as his potential replacement.

In what was a season-defining week, Los Blancos faced Sevilla, Borussia Monchengladbach, and Atletico Madrid, with a lot riding on the results in these fixtures.

Considering their early-season form, not many gave Real Madrid any chance of coming through the games unscathed but like true champions, they showed the stuff they are made of when the going got tough.

Having ground out a hard-fought 1-0 win at the Sanchez Pizjuan last weekend, the LaLiga champions secured progression as group winners in the Champions League with a comfortable 2-0 victory over the Bundesliga side.

This helped ease the pressure on Zinedine Zidane and their latest victory belies the suggestion that Real Madrid were a club in crisis.

#4 Atletico Madrid see 26-game unbeaten run end at the hands of Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid were unbeaten

Coming into this fixture, Atletico Madrid were one of just three clubs who were unbeaten in Europe's top five leagues.

Their 10-game unbeaten run this season came on the back of a 16-game unbeaten end to the last campaign that meant Los Colchoneros had gone 26 games without tasting defeat in LaLiga, which marked their longest run without defeat in the competition's history.

Incredibly, their last league loss came in February against the same rivals, when a second half header from Karim Benzema was enough to give Los Blancos a narrow 1-0 advantage.

Ultimately, their city rivals came back to haunt Atletico and the defeat sees them lose their unbeaten start to the campaign.