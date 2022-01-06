Alcoyano 1-3 Real Madrid: 5 talking points as Los Blancos advance to the last 16 | Copa Del Rey 2021-22

Real Madrid beat Alcoyano 3-1 to advance to the next round of Copa Del Rey. Eder Militao broke the deadlock in the 39th minute of the game, heading in from a Rodrygo corner. Alcoyano then equalized in the 66th minute of the game through Daniel Vega.

But before Alcoyano could settle down, Marco Asensio scored Real Madrid's second of the night. The Spaniard's shot took a heavy deflection before turning into the back of the net. Jose Juan Figueras then scored an own goal under pressure from Isco to put the game to bed.

On that note, here's a look at the five talking points from the game:

#5. What a comeback by Eder Militao

Eder Militao

Eder Militao's mistake against Getafe cost Real Madrid all three points over the weekend. But instead of succumbing to pressure, the Brazilian responded by putting in an immense shift.

Militao scored the opening goal of the game. Apart from that, he won nine duels, made six clearances, won four tackles, made 10 recoveries and intercepted the ball thrice during the game.

#4. Real Madrid struggled in the opening half

Eder Miltao celebrates after scoring a goal (Image: Real Madrid Twitter)

The Spanish giants struggled to find fluidity in their play in the first half. The flow disruption in their game was quite evident.

It was only after Militao's goal that Real Madrid found their mojo. Before that, they were struggling to play out from the back. Real Madrid's performance improved drastically after the goal, and they were able to string a series of passes together consistently.

Though they conceded in the second half before going ahead again, Miliato's goal was indeed the turning point in their gameplay.

Also Read Article Continues below

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava