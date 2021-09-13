Real Madrid blitz Celta Vigo to mark return to the Santiago Bernabeu

Carlo Ancelotti’s return to Real Madrid was greeted with a bit of pessimism, but the Italian manager has so far guided the team to the top of La Liga. Los Blancos remain unbeaten after four league matches, with their 3-3 draw against Levante being the only game they have failed to win this season.

Against Celta Vigo on Sunday, Ancelotti’s side had to come from behind twice to record a key win against stubborn opponents. In the end, though, Los Blancos emerged 5-2 victors, thanks to well-taken goals from Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior and debutant Eduardo Camavinga.

Karim Benzema hat-trick leads Los Blancos' rout

The importance of Karim Benzema to the team has been more significant in the last three years, especially after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The French striker has been the team’s talisman. He has been their top scorer in each of the last three seasons. And Benzema hasn’t slowed down at all this season after his latest performance against Celta Vigo. The 33-year-old netted a sensational hat-trick against Los Celestes to help Real Madrid record an emphatic comeback win at home.

Benzema has been the Blancos’ ‘Mr Dependable’ and it is something he lives by. His three strikes on Sunday now make him the La Liga’s top scorer with five goals this season.

A special return to the Santiago Bernabeu for Real Madrid

After over a year and a half, Real Madrid returned to the Santiago Bernabeu. It turned out to be a special homecoming following their 5-2 victory over Celta Vigo.

There were just 20,000 Madridistas in the stadium. But they made their voices, heard and the atmosphere was raucous throughout the 90 minutes.

"I was (at the Bernabeu) 15 days ago, and it surprised me how it was; it seemed impossible that we could play a game here," Ancelotti said in the aftermath of the game, as quoted by Marca. "It's going to be the best stadium in the world, and the atmosphere was very good in a stadium that for me is always special."

Real Madrid have enjoyed some great days at the Bernabeu. Their victory over Celta Vigo could herald many more special moments on this ground.

