Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos provides cryptic update about his future – Report

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos provided a cryptic update regarding his future recently. The Spaniard’s current deal expires in the summer and he is yet to sign a contract extension with Los Blancos.

Sergio Ramos has been one of Real Madrid's pillars and is currently in his 16th season with the Spanish giants. His leadership has been as pivotal to the club’s cause as his world-class footballing abilities. The 34-year-old might be past his prime, but there’s no denying that Ramos is still a fantastic footballer.

The Spaniard has also earned a reputation for having a knack of scoring crucial goals during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu. Last season, Ramos scored 13 goals from 44 appearances for Real Madrid, and already has three goals from 15 games this term. The Spanish defender has scored an astonishing 100 goals from 665 appearances for the Los Blancos but finds himself at a crossroad in his career.

Real Madrid only offering Ramos a one-year extension

Real Madrid lifted the La Liga title last season and are currently second in the league this season, tied on 32 points with Atletico Madrid who have two games in hand. Sergio Ramos continues to be indispensable for Zinedine Zidane, who has used the Spaniard whenever he has been available for selection.

As such, the lack of progress in his contract talks continues to frustrate the club. Real Madrid are reportedly offering the player a one-year contract extension, keeping his age in mind. However, Ramos wants a two-year contract and that has stalled negotiations so far.

When asked about his future recently by the press, this was what Ramos had to say:

"We’ll see, we’ll see what happens"

The Real Madrid skipper will be free to hold discussions with potential suitors at the start of the new year. Despite his age, there could be a scuffle for his signature, with a lot of European giants currently monitoring his situation at the Santiago Bernabeu. Along with his defensive qualities and goals, Ramos also possesses a fearsome winning mentality which makes him an enticing prospect for most clubs.

Real Madrid will try finalizing the details of @SergioRamos' contract renewal before the end of December. [@abc_deportes] pic.twitter.com/bUAYvGUxww — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) December 14, 2020

There have been reports that Luka Modric has signed an extension with Real Madrid to stay at the club until the summer of 2022. As of now, Ramos and Lucas Vazquez are the only players whose contracts are set to expire in approximately six months.

Real Madrid are expected to leave no stones unturned to keep their skipper at the club beyond that.