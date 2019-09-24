Real Madrid Predicted lineup vs Osasuna, injury news, suspension list and more | La Liga 2019/20

Harshit Mishra
24 Sep 2019, 19:25 IST

Sevilla FC v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Real Madrid will be looking to secure their third consecutive victory in La Liga when they welcome newly-promoted Osasuna to the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday. After their disappointing 3-0 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last Wednesday, Los Blancos redeemed themselves with a 1-0 victory over Sevilla on Sunday. The 13-time European Champions are currently second in La Liga with 11 points from five outings, level on points with leaders Athletic Bilbao.

Osasuna will not be an easy opponent for Real Madrid. They have made a decent start to the season and are thus far unbeaten in the league. Osasuna have looked solid defensively and have managed three clean sheets in five league games. They are currently 10th in the standings with seven points after managing a 0-0 draw against Real Betis last weekend.

Team News:

Real Madrid v Tottenham Hotspur - Audi Cup 2019 Semi-Final

Real Madrid are likely to be without a fit left-back for the clash against Osasuna. Ferland Mendy, who has played as a left-back in the absence of Marcelo, missed training this morning and is expected to be out of tomorrow's clash. Los Blancos will also be without their midfield maestro Luka Modric, who is suffering from a thigh problem. Isco is still recovering from his hamstring injury and won't be available for selection against Osasuna. Marco Asensio is sidelined with a serious knee injury.

Injuries: Luka Modric, Marcelo, Marco Asensio, Isco, Ferland Mendy

Suspensions: None

Predicted XI:

Sevilla FC v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

With both Marcelo and Mendy out of the game against Osasuna, Nacho could be deployed as a makeshift left-back by Zinedine Zidane. Other players who started in the game against Sevilla on Sunday are expected to keep their place in the starting XI.

Real Madrid predicted starting lineup: Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Nacho; Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez; Eden Hazard; Karim Benzema

