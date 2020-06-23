Real Madrid dealt massive blow as chase for £60m rated wonderkid hits snag

Rennes president Nicolas Holveck has revealed that Real Madrid target Eduardo Camavinga will not be allowed to leave this summer.

Real Madrid are expected to have a quiet summer due to the financial ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic.

Real Madrid have suffered a transfer setback, as Rennes president Nicolas Holveck confirmed that the club have no intention of selling Eduardo Camavinga this summer. The 17-year-old is hailed as one of the biggest prospects in world football and is reportedly being scored by Real Madrid to add more quality to the centre of the park.

An industrious midfielder with an eye for a pass, Camavinga has made a name for himself as a fantastic box-to-box midfielder and has drawn comparisons with compatriot and fellow Real Madrid target Paul Pogba.

Having burst onto the scene earlier this season, the Frenchman has been an indispensable member of the Rennes midfield and has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid.

As transcribed by Spanish publication AS, Holveck revealed that the unprecedented circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic had left a lasting impression on the world of football.

"We are coming out of an incredible crisis. When you listen to the big clubs, I'm not sure there will be big moves this summer"

"We have not set a price but we have determined that he will stay with us this season because we are ambitious. He is a very thoughtful boy, he knows where his sporting interest is. We didn't receive any offers."

With a goal and two assists in 36 appearances across all competitions for Rennes this season, Camavinga has attracted interest from some of the biggest clubs in the world.

Camavinga has his heart set on Real Madrid

Real Madrid are well stacked in midfield currently

According to journalist Benjamin Idrac via Mundo Deportivo, who reportedly enjoys close ties with Camavinga's family, the youngster only has Real Madrid on his mind.

"The future of Camaving to is Real Madrid or PSG or any other club. He is very clear about it. The only question is whether this summer or the next. There is a desire of the boy and his parents with Madrid ”

While Zinedine Zidane remains a fan of the player, Real Madrid are not expected to make a move for Camavinga this summer due to the financial implication of the coronavirus pandemic. Los Blancos are reportedly preparing for a quiet summer, but the situation could change in the coming weeks.

Real Madrid are currently embroiled in a thrilling title race with Barcelona in the La Liga. The two sides are level on points and with a favourable run of games on the horizon, Los Blancos are looking to win the league title for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

Led by Lionel Messi, Barcelona won their first two games after the restart. However, the Catalan giants were held by Sevilla in their previous encounter, as Real Madrid went level on points with their arch-rivals with a victory against Real Sociedad.

The two sides will look to pip one another in pursuit of domestic glory and it remains to be seen if Real Madrid come out on top at the end of the season.

