Real Madrid defender considering possible departure after fears over surrendering ‘lead role’ to Rudiger with PSG among clubs interested: Reports

Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy is reportedly considering leaving the club over fears he will have to surrender his lead role to new signing Antonio Rudiger, with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) reportedly interested in his services.

The French left-back was a key part of Carlo Ancelotti's side that won the UEFA Champions League and La Liga last season.

Mendy, 27, made 35 appearances for Los Blancos last season, scoring two goals and contributing five assists.

However, Los Blancos have wrapped up a deal to sign Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, with the German moving to Bernabeu on a four-year deal.

Consequently, Mendy is reportedly considering his future at the Santiago Bernabeu, with it becoming increasingly likely that David Alaba is moved to left-back to accomodate Rudiger at center-half.

According to El Nacional, Rudiger is a nailed-on starter for Real Madrid.

Part of the deal he signed with the La Liga champions includes the German international being a guaranteed starter for Carlo Ancellotti's side.

Ancelotti will reportedly keep Eder Militao in the center-back position to accompany Rudiger, with Austria international Alaba moving to left-back.

This jeopardizes Mendy's position in the side, and although he is happy in Madrid, he is prepared to leave if he doesn't have a guaranteed starting role for the Spanish champions.

Real Madrid are reportedly willing to consider any offer around the €50 million mark which they paid for the Frenchman to Lyon three years ago.

There are no proposals at present but there has reportedly been interest from the Premier League and French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Mendy wants to join a side contending for top honors, including the UEFA Champions League.

PSG may be targeting Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy as part of a French overhaul

Kurzawa could be set to leave the PSG this summer

PSG will certainly be doing this as they have tied down Kylian Mbappe to a new three-year deal after much speculation he will be heading to the Bernabeu.

He may be joined by his compatriot Mendy as part of a French revolution in Paris, with the likelihood being the Parisians part ways with current manager Mauricio Pochettino.

FootMercato reports that the Argentine will be dismissed and the manager the Ligue 1 champions want to replace him is OGC Nice boss Christophe Galtier.

Meanwhile, PSG eft-back Layvin Kurzawa is being touted for a departure from the Parc des Princes.

GetFootballNewsFrance) reported back in January that PSG are pushing to move on the 29-year-old.

It remains to be seen if that still is the case, but he was completely frozen out of the squad throughout the season, making just one appearance.

