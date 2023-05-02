Real Madrid draw up 3-man striker shortlist for post-Karim Benzema era: Reports 

La Liga giants Real Madrid have reportedly shortlisted Marcus Thuram, Rasmus Hojlund, and Victor Osimhen as they prepare for life after Karim Benzema.

With Benzema being on the wrong side of 30, the Whites have prioritized signing a new center-forward this summer. In his press conference on Monday (May 1), coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed the club’s intention of signing a new striker, hinting that they cannot rely so heavily on the 34-year-old sharpshooter.

Spanish outlet Fichajes.net has claimed that Real Madrid have already prepared a three-man shortlist for the centre-forward position, with Thuram, Hojlund, and Osimhen populating it.

Marcus, son of the legendary French striker Lilian Thuram, is set to become a free agent in June 2023. The Borussia Monchengladbach man has thus far featured in 132 games for the German side since joining them in 2019, scoring 44 times and claiming 28 assists. Madrid reportedly see the 25-year-old as an economical option but might have to fend off competition from Barcelona, Arsenal, and Atletico Madrid to sign him.

Hojlund, 20, is another player Real Madrid are reportedly keeping an eye on, with him impressing the Spaniards with his ability to score as well as create. The Atalanta forward, who has scored 14 times and provided six assists in 38 games this season in all competitions, sees his contract expire in June 2027.

Napoli’s formidable frontman Osimhen is the third name on the shortlist. Having scored 26 goals in 33 Serie A games this season, Osimhen has emerged as the leading scorer in Italy.

His contract runs out in June 2025, but his stellar run for the Serie A leaders means that he will not be an easy signing. It is believed that Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are also interested in his services.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez reignites interest in PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has once again started dreaming of signing Kylian Mbappe from PSG. It has been claimed that Perez cannot fathom the unveiling of the new Santiago Bernabeu stadium, scheduled for next season, without a dazzling Galactico signing.

PSG, on the other hand, are set to make Mbappe their undisputed frontman in the 2023-24 season, meaning it is unlikely they will entertain offers for him. In a recent interview, the player also expressed his desire to win the UEFA Champions League with his current employers.

Real Madrid were expected to sign the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner as a free agent last summer, but Mbappe ended up signing a three-year extension with PSG. Reports, however, have continued to link the former Monaco man with a move to the Spanish capital.

Poll : 0 votes